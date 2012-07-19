July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Co-operative Bank PLC's (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and maintained the ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also placed CB's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect the deterioration in CB's asset quality. Impaired loans rose to account for a high 9.1% of gross loans at end-2011, largely driven by a worsening of exposures to the commercial and residential investment property sectors. Fitch anticipates further deterioration in 2012 and the agency considers impaired loan coverage to be weak. There is significant dependency on property collateral to cover impaired loans, in addition to the buffers of impairment allowances and fair value adjustments, at a time when real estate values remain under downward pressure. Credit impairment charges were driven by corporate lending in 2011 and, given CB's weak profitability, absorbed a significant 35% of the year's pre-impairment operating profit. Fitch expects CB to make larger loan impairment charges in 2012. Over the medium term, capital will also be negatively impacted by the unwinding of the significant fair value adjustments made for legacy Britannia Building Society (Britannia) debt securities when CB merged with it in 2009. These adjustments were positive on the merger date and as they unwind, they will have a negative impact on equity over the medium term. The RWNs reflect the likelihood of a further downgrade if, following today's announcement of the non-binding agreement of heads of terms, the planned sale and purchase agreement with Lloyds Banking Group plc (LBG) is finalised. The potential acquisition is sizeable and, if completed, could potentially result in around 50% growth of the balance sheet. Management has maintained that it does not have appetite to weaken CB's capitalisation or funding position as a result of the acquisition, which is consistent with the heads of terms agreement that LBG will capitalise the balance sheet and that there would be no funding gap. Fitch continues to believe that there are execution and integration risks associated with the transaction, particularly relating to asset quality development and the burden on management. Other risks facing CB include customer attrition and risks related to the future migration of existing CB customers. The IDRs and VR would likely be downgraded on the announcement of a sale and purchase agreement. Furthermore, after a sale and purchase agreement and even after completion, Fitch may maintain the ratings on RWN depending on how the significantly enlarged resultant business performs and the accounting implications of the transaction. The RWPs on the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the expected increase in systemic importance of the enlarged entity. If the acquisition of LBG branches is completed, the enlarged entity will control a current account market share of around 7% in the UK. In Fitch's opinion, given its increased systemic importance within the UK banking sector, the UK authorities' propensity to support the enlarged entity will increase. The agency also believes that the high profile nature of the transaction and the authorities' involvement in encouraging competition in the sector means that the propensity to support the enlarged entity, if required, in the near term is greater than it would normally be for an institution of this size. Fitch expects to resolve the RWPs when the LBG transaction is completed, expected to be by end-2013. Fitch considers the bank's capitalisation to be somewhat weak, particularly considering the large amount of uncovered impaired loans. The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio stood at 11% at end-2011 (end-2010: 10%) but uncovered impaired loans amounted to a high 109% of FCC, which is even higher when adjusted for fair value adjustments related to legacy Britannia debt securities. In 2011, CB's immediate parent, Co-operative Banking Group injected GBP87m into CB, which offset a provision made for mis-selling Payment Protection Insurance in line with peers. CB's liquidity is sound. Customer deposit growth in 2011 was largely driven by corporate deposits. Loans shrunk moderately resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 93.5% at end-2011 (end-2010: 103.2%), which should not change materially if the balance sheet of the LBG branches is self-funded in line with the heads of terms. Fitch notes that the resolution of the RWNs and RWPs may take more than six months, the usual time horizon for a Rating Watch. In addition to the acquisition, the bank's ratings would be sensitive to a greater deterioration in asset quality than expected, continued pressure on capital resulting from the unwinding of the fair value adjustments and from long drawn weak profitability. However, Fitch expects that ultimately the acquisition will be positive for the group, particularly if the integration risks are well managed and if the legacy problem loans are dealt with effectively and swiftly. It is Fitch's view that the enlarged franchise combined with the current political pressure to create an effective competitor within the banking system may result in a higher Support Rating Floor, possibly at 'BBB-', which would be the lowest level the Long-term IDR could reach if the bank's VR is downgraded further. CB is 100%-owned by Co-operative Banking Group Limited (previously Co-operative Financial Services Limited), the financial arm of CG. Fitch believes CG has a strong propensity to support CB, but it is not certain that it would always have the resources to do so. CG had GBP5.1bn equity at end-2011. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR: 'F2'; RWN maintained Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'; RWN maintained Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWP Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'; placed on RWP Senior unsecured notes long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; RWN maintained Senior unsecured notes short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'; RWN maintained Lower Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; RWN maintained Upper Tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; RWN maintained Fitch may have provided another permissible service to the rated entity or its related third parties. Details of this service can be found on Fitch's website in the EU regulatory affairs page. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 