July 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4 basis points (bps) to 216 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps 684 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 5 bps to 144 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 4 bps to 187 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 3 bps to 265 bps. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 475 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 1 bp to 718 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 7 bps to 1,103 bps. By industry, banks, industrials, and telecommunications widened by 3 bps each to 326 bps, 307 bps, and 335 bps, respectively. Financial institutions widened by 4 bps to 306 bps, and utilities widened by 5 bps to 226 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 212 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 244 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 686 bps and its five-year moving average of 742 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)