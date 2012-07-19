July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to St. Clair Hospital's (SCH) expected $22.7 million series 2012 revenue bond issuance through the Mt. Lebanon Hospital Authority (Allegheny County, Pennsylvania) and affirmed the 'A+' rating on the organization's $26.5 million series 2002A bonds. The series 2012 bonds are expected to be structured as fixed-rate debt and will be priced during the week of July 30, 2012 through negotiated sale. Proceeds from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund SCH's series 2002A bonds and pay costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS EXCELLENT FINANCIAL PROFILE: SCH's financial profile is highlighted by strong liquidity, continually improving operations, and robust debt service coverage. Specifically, SCH recorded its highest profit ever in fiscal 2011 (June 30; audited) with $13.3 million in operating income, which helped support 8.6x pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage. LEADING MARKET POSITION: With a market share of 41%, SCH has the leading position in the primary service area (PSA), which continues to improve from 37% in calendar year 2006. However, the greater service area remains competitive with the presence of two large tertiary providers in Pittsburgh, located only six miles away. LOW DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma MADS of $4.4 million represented 1.7% of total revenue for the 11-months ended May 31, 2012 (interim period; unaudited), which compared favorably against Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.9%. Further, management has no plans for additional debt and has very manageable capital plans over the medium term. SOLID UTILIZATION GROWTH: Led by a strong relationship with its medical staff and employee base, SCH continues to see good volume growth in nearly every utilization category, which is contrary to regional and national trends. EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: Implemented throughput measures, revenue cycle enhancements, cost containment initiatives, and solid employee relations has helped build and support the overall financial profile improvement through fiscal 2012. Through the May 2012 interim period SCH earned $17.2 million in operating income, which translated into a 7.1% operating margin and 13.2% operating EBTIDA margin. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION CONTINUED GROWTH: AS SCH is able to grow its overall market presence southwest of Pittsburgh; Fitch expects revenue to increase, which will further enhance various aspects of the organization's financial profile. Continued strong financial success could lead to positive rating pressure over the medium term. CREDIT PROFILE The 'A+' rating is supported by SCH's excellent financial profile, leading market position in a good service area, strong debt service coverage, favorable physician alignment strategies, and effective management practices. Over the past several years, management has effectively created various strategic partnerships with primary care and specialty physicians in the service area that has supported market share growth in a growing service area. Management expects further market share growth to occur as SCH continues to partner with physicians and expands its outpatient service footprint. SCH's overall financial profile is very healthy as the organization has strong liquidity, profitability, and debt service coverage for the rating level. Specifically, SCH had 267.6 days cash on hand, 37.8x cushion ratio, and 296.2% cash to debt through May 2012, which exceeded the respective 'A' medians of 194.1 days, 15.4x, and 113.8%. Operating EBTIDA margin has averaged 11.5% over the past four fiscal years and has helped support strong operating EBITDA debt coverage of 6.5. In fiscal 2013 management is budgeting for a 5.1% operating margin, which Fitch views as attainable. SCH has very manageable capital plans as the organization is in process of constructing a new outpatient facility in Peter's Township (Washington County). Over the next three years, management anticipates capital expenditures to total $76 million. Although management has no plans for additional debt, Fitch believes SCH has ample debt capacity at the current rating level. Fitch's main credit concerns include the PSA's concentrated managed care market and competitive position. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (Highmark) dominates the managed care environment in western Pennsylvania, comprising 25% of SCH's gross revenues in 2011. However, management has successfully negotiated favorable contracts with Highmark and will enter contract discussion with Highmark in 2013. Despite SCH's leading market position in its PSA, the market remains competitive with several large hospital systems including UPMC (rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and West Penn Allegheny Health System (rated 'B+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), and several other independent providers located in the greater Pittsburgh service area. Conservative Debt Profile Fitch views SCH's outstanding debt profile as conservative, which totaled approximately $56 million through May 2012 and was approximately 84% fixed rate and 16% variable rate. The series 2007 note ($8.9 million) are indexed floaters and series 2010 note ($19.7 million) is a fixed rate private placement. All outstanding bonds are on parity and SCH has no outstanding swaps. Stable Rating Outlook The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SCH will continue to record solid income from operations that is consistent with historical trends, while sustaining its leading market position within the PSA. With manageable capital needs and continued excellent financial performance, positive rating pressure may be warranted over the medium-term. Organization Overview St. Clair Hospital is a 328 licensed and 315 staffed bed suburban hospital located in Mt. Lebanon, PA, which is approximately six miles from downtown Pittsburgh. Total revenue in fiscal 2011 was $250.9 million. Disclosure SCH covenants to provide annual audited financial information to bondholders and Fitch as well as quarterly information to the MSRB's EMMA system. Additionally, management was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch throughout the credit review process. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Public Finance Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from the underwriter. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria' (Aug. 12, 2011). For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria