July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to St. Clair Hospital's
(SCH) expected $22.7 million series 2012 revenue bond issuance through the Mt.
Lebanon Hospital Authority (Allegheny County, Pennsylvania) and affirmed the
'A+' rating on the organization's $26.5 million series 2002A bonds.
The series 2012 bonds are expected to be structured as fixed-rate debt and will
be priced during the week of July 30, 2012 through negotiated sale. Proceeds
from the series 2012 bonds will be used to refund SCH's series 2002A bonds and
pay costs of issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EXCELLENT FINANCIAL PROFILE: SCH's financial profile is highlighted by strong
liquidity, continually improving operations, and robust debt service coverage.
Specifically, SCH recorded its highest profit ever in fiscal 2011 (June 30;
audited) with $13.3 million in operating income, which helped support 8.6x pro
forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage.
LEADING MARKET POSITION: With a market share of 41%, SCH has the leading
position in the primary service area (PSA), which continues to improve from 37%
in calendar year 2006. However, the greater service area remains competitive
with the presence of two large tertiary providers in Pittsburgh, located only
six miles away.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: Pro forma MADS of $4.4 million represented 1.7% of total
revenue for the 11-months ended May 31, 2012 (interim period; unaudited), which
compared favorably against Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.9%. Further,
management has no plans for additional debt and has very manageable capital
plans over the medium term.
SOLID UTILIZATION GROWTH: Led by a strong relationship with its medical staff
and employee base, SCH continues to see good volume growth in nearly every
utilization category, which is contrary to regional and national trends.
EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES: Implemented throughput measures, revenue cycle
enhancements, cost containment initiatives, and solid employee relations has
helped build and support the overall financial profile improvement through
fiscal 2012. Through the May 2012 interim period SCH earned $17.2 million in
operating income, which translated into a 7.1% operating margin and 13.2%
operating EBTIDA margin.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CONTINUED GROWTH: AS SCH is able to grow its overall market presence southwest
of Pittsburgh; Fitch expects revenue to increase, which will further enhance
various aspects of the organization's financial profile. Continued strong
financial success could lead to positive rating pressure over the medium term.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'A+' rating is supported by SCH's excellent financial profile, leading
market position in a good service area, strong debt service coverage, favorable
physician alignment strategies, and effective management practices. Over the
past several years, management has effectively created various strategic
partnerships with primary care and specialty physicians in the service area that
has supported market share growth in a growing service area. Management expects
further market share growth to occur as SCH continues to partner with physicians
and expands its outpatient service footprint.
SCH's overall financial profile is very healthy as the organization has strong
liquidity, profitability, and debt service coverage for the rating level.
Specifically, SCH had 267.6 days cash on hand, 37.8x cushion ratio, and 296.2%
cash to debt through May 2012, which exceeded the respective 'A' medians of
194.1 days, 15.4x, and 113.8%. Operating EBTIDA margin has averaged 11.5% over
the past four fiscal years and has helped support strong operating EBITDA debt
coverage of 6.5. In fiscal 2013 management is budgeting for a 5.1% operating
margin, which Fitch views as attainable.
SCH has very manageable capital plans as the organization is in process of
constructing a new outpatient facility in Peter's Township (Washington County).
Over the next three years, management anticipates capital expenditures to total
$76 million. Although management has no plans for additional debt, Fitch
believes SCH has ample debt capacity at the current rating level.
Fitch's main credit concerns include the PSA's concentrated managed care market
and competitive position. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (Highmark) dominates
the managed care environment in western Pennsylvania, comprising 25% of SCH's
gross revenues in 2011. However, management has successfully negotiated
favorable contracts with Highmark and will enter contract discussion with
Highmark in 2013. Despite SCH's leading market position in its PSA, the market
remains competitive with several large hospital systems including UPMC (rated
'AA-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) and West Penn Allegheny Health System (rated
'B+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), and several other independent providers located
in the greater Pittsburgh service area.
Conservative Debt Profile
Fitch views SCH's outstanding debt profile as conservative, which totaled
approximately $56 million through May 2012 and was approximately 84% fixed rate
and 16% variable rate. The series 2007 note ($8.9 million) are indexed floaters
and series 2010 note ($19.7 million) is a fixed rate private placement. All
outstanding bonds are on parity and SCH has no outstanding swaps.
Stable Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SCH will continue to record
solid income from operations that is consistent with historical trends, while
sustaining its leading market position within the PSA. With manageable capital
needs and continued excellent financial performance, positive rating pressure
may be warranted over the medium-term.
Organization Overview
St. Clair Hospital is a 328 licensed and 315 staffed bed suburban hospital
located in Mt. Lebanon, PA, which is approximately six miles from downtown
Pittsburgh. Total revenue in fiscal 2011 was $250.9 million.
Disclosure
SCH covenants to provide annual audited financial information to bondholders and
Fitch as well as quarterly information to the MSRB's EMMA system. Additionally,
management was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch throughout the credit
review process.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Public Finance
Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from the underwriter.
