Overview
-- Essential Power LLC has ownership in 1,721 megawatts of nominal power
generation capacity. The project is refinancing debt raised initially in
2008-2009 when Essential Power was known as North American Energy Alliance,
consisting of an outstanding $310 million first-lien facility and $205 million
in second-lien securities, with a $565 million senior secured first-lien term
loan facility.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' rating and preliminary '2'
recovery rating to Essential Power's $565 million senior secured term loan and
$100 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit
facility.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the company's
relatively stable revenue streams will allow for deleveraging over the loan
tenor, to about $200 per kilowatt by the time hedges expire in 2016.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'BB' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Essential Power LLC's
(Essential) $565 million senior secured term loan and $100 million senior
secured first-lien revolving credit and letter of credit facility. The
preliminary '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of
principal in a default scenario. Ratings are preliminary pending final
structure and documents review. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Essential (and Holdco Essential Power Holdings LLC) is a ring-fenced,
special-purpose entity that owns 1,721 megawatts (MW) of nominal generation
capacity spread between gas-fired, fossil-fuel, and hydro assets in the
Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnect and the Independent System
Operator-New England (ISO-NE) regions. The project is 100% owned by Australian
pension fund manager Industry Funds Management. Essential is refinancing debt
raised initially in 2008-2009 when the company was known as North American
Energy Alliance, consisting of a $310 million first lien facility and $205
million in second lien securities. The project will also have a $100 million
senor secured revolver. The term loan matures in 2019 and the revolver in
2017. Essential will repay the term loan through a 100% cash flow sweep.
Lakewood and Newington, the two combined cycle facilities, are subject to
purchase power agreements (PPA) and hedge agreements. Lakewood has a PPA
through 2014 for 215 MW of capacity. Newington has an energy conversion
agreement (ECA) though mid 2014. Both counterparties are creditworthy
entities, and do not influence Essential's ratings, in our opinion. When the
ECA expires, Newington will be subject to heat rate call options with through
August 2016. The two larger peaking plants, Ocean Peaking Power and Rock
Springs, are subject to heat rate call options through 2015 each for 100 MW of
capacity. Essential's facilities also earn merchant revenue and capacity in
the PJM and ISO-NE markets.
Our 'BB' preliminary ratings reflect cash flow generation from mostly natural
gas-fired assets and some hydro and kerosene-fired assets. Some revenues
receive support from the PPA, heat rate call options, and capacity revenues
earned in the PJM and in the ISO- NE capacity markets, which we view as having
higher quality of cash flow than merchant revenues. We also view leverage at
closing of $328 per kilowatt (kW) as modest and commensurate with other 'BB'
rated peers. Detracting from credit is asset concentration. Newington
contributes 37% of gross margin through the life of the term loan. Similarly,
the top two contributors account for 56%, which is relatively high compared
with similarly rated peers. In addition, weaker operating performance that
expected at Lakewood, the other significant contributor, could potentially
trap cash at the asset because of project-level debt. However, we expect
Lakewood's debt to be paid off by 2013.
Bolstering credit is the fact that the company generates stable free cash flow
in the early years that is 100% swept for the benefit of lenders under the
project structure. We estimated that the company will generate 85% of gross
margins from capacity revenues, the PPA and hedges through 2015, which ensures
a good base of revenue certainty in the near term. We base the rating on the
project's diverse portfolio of assets across two markets, as well as initial
leverage that compares favorably with other 'BB' rated assets.
To assess the variable revenue streams we make a number of assumptions that we
then sensitize. Key assumptions for our base case projections include Henry
Hub natural gas prices of $2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, and $3.50
thereafter. For capacity payments, we assumed $136.50 per MW-day in the PJM
-EMAAC region for the 2016/2017 deliver year and beyond and floor prices for
the ISO-NE through the term loan maturity.
A key ratings consideration is that the company is able to reduce leverage to
about $200 per kW by the time of hedge expiry in 2016 and to $153 per kW by
the end of 2018, about half a year before the term loan matures. Debt service
coverage ratios (DSCR) exhibit some strength, with a minimum of 1.44x in 2016
and an average of 2.26x though the life of the loan. We also ran a number of
sensitivity cases. Three key sensitivities included:
-- 10% higher-than-expected fixed and variable O&M costs;
-- 10% higher-than-expected non-long-term service agreement (LTSA) major
maintenance costs; and
-- An availability stress represented by a 10% decline in capacity
factors (capacity revenue at the PJM assets would decline if a higher number
of forced outages occurs).
Under our sensitivity case, the DSCRs varied but were generally no lower than
1.21x, and refinance risk no higher than $179 per kW.
To summarize, the 'BB' ratings reflect the following risks:
-- Lack of geographical diversity; the portfolio exists is in the
northeastern U.S. and is not regionally diversified.
-- Limited asset diversity, with the two largest assets contributing
about 56% to gross margins through the term loan maturity.
-- Essential Power is not perfectly hedged under the heat rate call
options at Ocean Peaking Power and Newington, and gas is not perfectly hedged
under the option at Newington, which exposes the project to some basis risk.
-- Exposure to merchant power markets.
-- Cash flows are sensitive to fluctuations in the capacity markets of
PJM and ISO-NE.
-- Cash flows from the Lakewood facility are distributed to Essential
Power only after servicing project-level debt; distribution tests may result
in trapped cash if the facility performs poorly.
-- 185 MW of the portfolio consist of either peaking facilities with high
heat rates (12,000 to 13,000 million Btu per MW) or old hydro generation that
could lose significant value in the coming decades.
The following strengths adequately offset those risks at the given rating
level:
-- 85% of forecasted gross margins through 2015 consist of more stable
sources of revenue such as capacity payments, hedge revenue, and PPA revenue.
-- Lenders benefit from a 100% cash flow sweep, although there is some
leakage for tax distributions.
-- There is transparent capacity pricing through early 2016 in PJM and
ISO-NE for eligible assets.
-- There is no project-level debt at any of the projects except Lakewood,
which has a modest $11.4 million (pro rata) that will be paid down by 2013;
-- Under our base case, merchant gross margins account for 12% of total
gross margins through 2015, showing how the portfolio depends less on its
merchant assets in the near term.
-- There is restriction on asset sales; Newington and Lakewood cannot be
sold.
-- Project document also restrict additional debt; while the incremental
revolver may be raised, any amount over $20 million requires a ratings
affirmation. Similarly, any new debt can only be used to repay the existing
first-lien facilities.
-- The two combined-cycle gas turbine projects have long-term service
agreements with the original equipment manufacturers, which should minimize
the volatility of major maintenance costs.
Liquidity
Liquidity exists in the form of a $100 million revolving credit facility. This
will be used to fund the six month debt service reserve, a letter of credit
facility for necessary postings under PPA and gas supply and transportation
contracts, and for working capital and capital spending (all of which may be
used to issue letters of credit). In addition, about $9 million of proceeds
from the financing will be used to fund an operating reserve.
Recovery analysis
The preliminary recovery rating on the term loan and revolver is '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal
if a payment default occurs.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that the project's
relatively stable revenue streams, consisting of the PPA, hedges, and capacity
payments, will allow for deleveraging over the loan tenor, to about $200 per
kW by the time hedges expire in 2016. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the
limited asset diversity, the age of the assets, and the project's exposure to
merchant power revenue. If the assets underperform operationally, causing
energy gross margins and capacity payment revenue to fall below expectations,
we could lower the ratings. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if
refinancing risk increases to more than $200 per kW.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Essential Power LLC
$565 mil sr secured term loan BB(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating 2(prelim)
$100 mil sr secured credit fac BB(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating 2(prelim)
