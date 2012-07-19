July 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the expected issuance of $250 million of NYU Hospitals Center taxable bonds, series 2012A. Additionally, Fitch affirms the 'A-' on the following Dormitory Authority of the State of New York bonds issued on behalf of NYU Hospitals Center (NYUHC): --$128.5 million revenue bonds series 2011A; --$89.4 million revenue bonds series 2007B; --$152.8 million revenue bonds series 2007A; --$94.6 million revenue bonds series 2006A; --$45 million revenue bonds series 2000D. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The 2012A bonds are expected to be issued as fixed rate bonds. The proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and reimbursement for working capital lines used for capital projects. Maximum annual debt service will increase to $70.1 million from $54 million. SECURITY Bond payments are secured by a mortgage and gross revenue pledge of NYUHC, which is the sole member of the Obligated Group. All series except for the 2012A taxable bonds have a debt service reserve fund. Fitch's analysis is based on the combined financial performance of NYUHC and the CCC550 Insurance, Inc. (CCC550), its wholly owned captive insurance company. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG INTERIM OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Through the nine-months ended May 31, 2012 (interim period) results show NYUHC producing a 13.5% operating margin ($197.7 million in operating income) and 18.4% operating EBITDA margin, well above Fitch's 'A' category medians. The strong operating performance reflects growth in volumes, the effect of efficiency initiatives, continued improvements in revenue cycle and cash collection, and increased income from CCC550. VOLUME GROWTH MAINTAINED: NYUHC continues to grow both its inpatient and outpatient volumes. Nine month fiscal 2012 interim figures show inpatient admissions increasing to 28,791 from 27,893 over the same prior year period, an increase of 3.2%. Inpatient growth has been supported by physician recruitment in key service lines. Additionally, NYU's Medicare case mix index was above 2.0 in the interim period, representing a higher level of acuity, while NYUHC was able to reduce its length of stay to 5.4 from 5.7 year over year, further adding to its strong operating performance. Outpatient volumes also increased, led by growth in cancer center visits, with 161,301 visits in the current fiscal year, a 10% increase year over year. LOW BUT ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY: Although NYUHC's liquidity position is low for its rating level, Fitch believes it is adequate relative to its operating profile. At May 31, 2012, NYUHC had $390.4 million in unrestricted cash and investments, which equated to 90.7 days cash on hand (DCOH), 5.7 times (x) pro forma cushion ratio, and 55.4% cash to debt, all of which trail category medians. Fitch expects NYUHC to refinance the $135 million of draws it has made on lines of credit (as of May 31, 2012), and since that amount is already factored into the long term leverage figures Fitch did not reduce the unrestricted cash and investments by the draws on the lines of credit. LIQUIDITY EXPECTED TO REMAIN FLAT: In spite of NYUHC's excellent cash flow, Fitch expects NYUHC's liquidity to remain low for the category over the near term due to the capital spending, but expects liquidity to improve over the medium to long term as the spending for the Campus Transformation Project (CTP) winds down and as philanthropic proceeds from its capital campaign are received. SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Pro forma coverage of MADS through the nine month interim period was 4.7x, ahead of Fitch's 'A' category median of 3.7x and fiscal 2011 with 3.2x, however, interim performance is slightly inflated due to some one-time revenue sources. CAMPUS TRANSFORMATION PROJECT PROGRESSES: The current $250 million taxable debt issuance is part of NYUHC's stated plan to fund the $1.9 billion CTP through a combination of cash, philanthropy, and debt funding (including the use of working capital lines to be fixed out in various tranches throughout the project). The goal of tranching is to minimize the cost of capitalized interest, reduce interest rate risk, and smooth the timing of the receipt of philanthropy. NYHUC's total long-term debt is expected to be $1.5 billion (inclusive of the current $250 million issue) by fiscal 2016. NYUHC has received New York State Certificate of Need approval to demolish the building housing the Rusk Institute. The cleared space will provide the footprint for the new Kimmel Pavilion, which will be located adjacent to NYUHC's current inpatient tower. CREDIT PROFILE The affirmation of the 'A-' rating reflects NYUHC's strong operating results and solid debt service coverage. Credit concerns include the large new pavilion project and the associated debt that is expected to be issued in various tranches through fiscal 2016. Nine-month fiscal 2012 interims show patient revenue growth remaining strong increasing 13.4% year over year to $1.4 billion. Interim operating results show a 13.5% operating margin ($197.7 million in operating income) and 18.4% operating EBITDA margin, compared with Fitch's 'A' category medians of 2.6% and 9.4% respectively. Operating performance was helped by a few one-time items and income from NYUHC's CCC5550. The wholly owned captive insurance company contributed $34.9 million in income compared to $5 million for the same year over year period. Additionally, NYUHC received a one-time $3 million disbursement from a separate captive insurance company and $4 million for insurance payment claims related to Hurricane Irene. Adjusting for these, NYUHC still produced a very solid 10.3% operating margin and 15.3% operating EBITDA margin, consistent with its prior year nine month interim period performance. Total outstanding debt as of May 31, 2012 was $726 million (including $135 million of lines of credit) and was 72% fixed rate and 28% variable rate. Upon repayment of the $135 million lines of credit, NYUHC will have 91% fixed rate debt and 9% variable. There are no swaps outstanding. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that NYUHC will continue to sustain above 'A' category median levels of operating performance, which in turn will support solid debt service coverage and help NYUHC grow its balance sheet and debt capacity as it moves forward on the CTP. During Fitch's last review in December 2011, a potential partnership between NYUHC and Continuum Partners was discussed, as the two organizations had entered into a memorandum of understanding. But in the last month, those partnership talks were put on hold. For more information on NYUHC and the CTP, refer to the press release 'Fitch Upgrades NYU Hospitals Center's Revs to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable' dated Dec. 15., 2011 and available on Fitch's website. NYUHC is an academic medical teaching hospital in New York with two main campuses. NYUHC had 37,929 adult discharges and total revenues of approximately $1.7 billion in fiscal 2011. NYUHC covenants to disclose annual and quarterly information to the MSRB's EMMA system.