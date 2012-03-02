March 2 - Cardinal Health, Inc.'s (Cardinal) ratings are not
immediately affected by the suspension of Cardinal's license to distribute
controlled substances out of one of its distribution centers, according to Fitch
Ratings. However, future developments or the suspension of additional
distribution centers' licenses, although not expected, could negatively affect
the company's credit ratings over the next several months. A complete list of
Cardinal's current ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Fitch believes that the incremental costs associated with having to distribute
controlled substances to its affected customers through its Jackson, Mississippi
distribution center will be manageable for the firm. Using data from the company
and from the Department of Justice, Fitch estimates that Cardinal's license
suspension affects only approximately 2% of the company's total pharmaceutical
distribution volume. Consequently, cash flows should be only very modestly
affected.
However, the potential for lost customers as a result of possible supply
disruptions and a blemished reputation could pose a larger risk to Cardinal's
credit profile. Controlled substances include commonly prescribed pain
medications such as oxycodone, morphine, and codeine, as well as other popular
drugs like alprazolam (Xanax, anxiety), methylphenidate (Ritalin, attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder), and diazepam (Valium, anxiety/seizures). Fitch
will continue to monitor the situation and assess its impact on Cardinal's
ratings.
A U.S. federal district court yesterday denied Cardinal's motion for a
preliminary injunction against the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) immediate
suspension of the company's license to distribute controlled substances out of
its Lakeland, Florida distribution facility. Cardinal, which had previously been
awarded with a temporary restraining order following the DEA's suspension on
Feb. 3, 2012, has appealed this decision. The suspension comes in response to
high quantities of oxycodone sales to four of Cardinal's pharmacy customers in
Florida. Cardinal serves approximately 2,500 pharmacies and providers out of its
Lakeland distribution center.
Fitch notes that the DEA suspended the licenses of four Cardinal distribution
centers in late 2007. While these suspensions, which lasted for nearly a year,
did result in additional incremental costs and some customer losses, the cash
impact was not material to Cardinal's credit profile.
Fitch currently rates Cardinal as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR: 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility: 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured notes: 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper: 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. The ratings apply to approximately $2.55 billion
of debt as of Dec. 31, 2011.