Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Corporate Pensions 2012 Overview (2011 Discount Rate Drop Widens Funding Gap)

July 19 - A majority of large U.S. corporate pension plans are underfunded with future contributions a material expense for many over the coming years, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Fitch's review encompassed 230 nonfinancial U.S.-based companies with defined benefit pensions plans have U.S. projected benefits obligations (PBOs) of $100 million or more. Of the 230 companies analyzed, 160 were less than 80% funded and warrant further investigation, based on the 80% 'at-risk' threshold in the PPA. Of the remaining 70 companies, 43 were funded in the 80 - 90% range while 27 companies were funded above the 90% level. The capital goods, consumer and retailing sectors stood out with median plan funding levels of less than 70%. Fitch believes the contribution amounts are material for many issuers. In Fitch's sample, 34% of the 230 companies have an estimated pension outflow as a percentage of pre-contribution funds from operations (FFO: cash flow from operations less working capital) above a 10% threshold. Another five companies had negative FFO before pension contributions. Fitch estimates that the potential funding requirements of nine companies could amount to 40% or more of their 2011 pre-contribution FFO. Relief provided for under the 'Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act' (MAP-21) signed in July 2012 may allow plan sponsors to lower near-term pension contributions. MAP-21 provides for a materially higher discount rate for funding purposes, thus lower the present value of liabilities. In Fitch's opinion, cash flow constrained issuers may benefit from the near-term relief, but for the majority of plan sponsors a more prudent approach will call for funding above minimum levels. Fitch does not anticipate taking any rating actions on an issuer based solely on possible pension contributions in 2012 or 2012. However, for a company on the edge of a rating category, the combination of weak earnings and the need for ongoing pension contributions could lead to a negative rating action. Fitch would evaluate the company's plans to address pension plan funding needs in the context of potential pressure on its liquidity needs. The full report 'U.S. Corporate Pensions 2012 Overview' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.