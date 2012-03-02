(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 2 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Axis Bank Limited's (ABL) proposed USD500m foreign currency senior unsecured notes a Long-term rating of 'BBB-'. The notes will be issued on 5 March 2012 by the bank's Dubai International Financial Centre branch under ABL's EUR2bn medium term notes (MTN) programme. The tenor of the notes will be 5.5 years. The notes are rated at the same level as ABL's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', as they will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations ABL's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3' - Viability Rating: 'bbb-' - Support Rating: '3' - Support Rating Floor: 'BB+' - Foreign Currency senior debt: 'BBB-' - National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable - INR57bn subordinated lower tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AAA(ind)' - INR6.53bn subordinated upper tier 2 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)' - INR2.14bn perpetual tier 1 debt programme: 'Fitch AA+(ind)' Axis bank is eighth-largest bank in India with a strong franchise, sound profitability and asset quality. The bank's reputation, established track record and capable management have enabled it to carve a leading position in certain niches (e.g. debt syndication and underwriting) while ensuring growth over the last five years (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)