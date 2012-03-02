March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'C'
issue rating on the EUR700 million undated deeply subordinated notes issued by
Dexia Credit Local (DCL; BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) is not affected by a tender offer
announced today by DCL.
The notes have been rated 'C' since DCL first deferred interest payment to
noteholders on Nov. 18, 2009, and is the same rating we would assign in the
event of an exchange offer we considered "distressed," as defined in our
criteria. We believe DCL will likely post a profit on the buyback of the notes
following the completion of the tender offer. However, the potential gain
would not, in and of itself, be sufficient for us to revise our current
assessment of DCL's capital.