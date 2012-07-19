July 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating on Bay City, Michigan (the city) obligations: --$18,825,000 in outstanding limited tax general obligation bonds (LTGO), series 2004, 2004B, 2005, 2008A, 2008B, and 2010A. Additionally, Fitch assigns an implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating of 'AA-' to the city. The city has no outstanding ULTGO bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The LTGO bonds and the implied ULTGO pledge are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad valorem tax, subject to statutory and constitutional limitations. The ad valorem tax pledge securing the LTGO bonds is constrained by the state's Headlee Amendment. The LTGO bonds are rated on par with the implied ULTGO rating due to the strength of the city's reserves and the implied financial flexibility. A reduction in the strong fund balances could result in a rating distinction between the two ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG RESERVES; PRUDENT COST CONTAINMENT: The city's finance profile benefits from strong cost containment balancing operations, and healthy fund balance levels. REVENUE PRESSURES: The city has largely absorbed state aid reductions and declining property tax revenues to date by reducing expenditures and small uses of fund balance. LIMITED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE FLEXIBILITY: The tax rate is at the maximum allowable rate, limiting the city's revenue flexibility. Expenditure flexibility is limited in that fixed costs (debt service, pensions and post-employment benefits) account for 53% of general fund spending. DIVERSE ECONOMY; LOW WEALTH INDICES: Wealth, employment, and per-capita market value data for the area are below average. The city is the center of the regional economy and home to a diversity of industries. MANAGEABLE DEBT; PROACTIVE LONG-TERM LIABILITY FUNDING: The city has a manageable debt profile despite its limited taxable resources, is contributing more than is actuarially required for its underfunded pensions, and is prudently advance funding its other-post employment benefit (OPEB) liability. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION REDUCTION IN FINANCIAL CUSHION: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between the ULTGO (implied) and LTGO ratings, meaningful erosion of overall financial flexibility would change the credit profile and could result in rating differentiation. CREDIT PROFILE Bay City is the county seat of Bay County and located on the Saginaw River, approximately 112 miles from Detroit and 95 miles from Lansing, the state capital. The city experienced a 5% population decline in the last Census to 34,932. SUBSTANTIAL RESERVES; STRONG FINANICAL MANAGEMENT The city's conservative budgeting practices and willingness to contain costs has helped the city increase total fund balance substantially through the past five years, up 21.5% on a nominal basis from 2007. This occurred despite recent state aid and revenue sharing volatility and property tax cap revenue limitations with declining taxable assessed value (TAV). However, the city's revenue flexibility is constrained, as the city began levying the maximum permissible property tax under state statute in 2007, and the state adjusted the statutory portion of its local aid funding formula to an outcomes-based approach, the Economic Vitality and Incentive Program (EVIP). The state change resulted in an overall 16% reduction in state revenues. The city currently meets all three EVIP requirements for funding and therefore qualifies for maximum state funding. Financial results in fiscal 2011 resulted in an addition to fund balance, leaving unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned) at a healthy 28.3% of expenditures and transfers out (spending). Financial margins have been preserved through the recession largely through cost containment by attrition, layoffs, and early retirements. In 2011, the city laid off approximately 40 personnel, 33 of whom were called back after contracts were resolved; at present, the city's workforce from 2009 to present is down 9.7%, to 323. The city is projecting to end 2012 with a small draw on fund balance of $243,000, smaller than the original budgeted draw of $1,288,000. Fitch believes this estimate is reasonable, given that state aid was conservatively budgeted and is performing stronger than projected. SMALL USE OF FUND BALANCE BUDGETED IN FISCAL 2013 The city's fiscal 2013 budget is balanced with use of $1.7 million of general fund balance (8.2% of spending), consistent with prior city practice and which it consistently underspends. The city continues to attempt to contain costs: savings from recently ratified contracts with three unions includes an aggregate 10.8% to 12.4% reduction in labor costs for each bargaining unit. Contract terms call for employee contributions of 20% to health insurance costs, consistent with EVIP funding requirements. The state projects that state shared revenue and EVIP funding will grow by 2% and 7% respectively for fiscal 2013. DECLINING TAXABLE VALUE The city's tax base has been negatively affected by macroeconomic trends resulting in a 16% decline in TAV since 2008 and a -9.7% year-on-year drop in state equalized value. Since the city is levying its maximum property tax, further declines in either metric will result in a drop in revenues. Property taxes represent 44% of general fund revenues in 2011, slightly down from 48% in 2009 as a result of declines in TAV, causing the overall levy to decline. Property taxes account for 44% of general fund revenues. Current tax collections are weak at between 91%-93%. DIVERSE EMPLOYMENT BASE; BELOW AVERAGE WEALTH LEVELS The city's employment base is supported by government and medical employers, with Bay Regional Medical Center (1,748), Bay City Public Schools (922), and Bay County (525) representing the top three city employers. Since 2009, General Motors has invested $154 million in its Powertrain facility in the city, all of which is subject to a 50-year property tax abatement, and created or retained 174 jobs and employing a total of 325 people in 2011. Unemployment has moderated somewhat to 8.8% in May 2012 from prior year (10.4%), but remains above the state (8.6%) and national (7.9%) averages. Wealth indicators are weak, with median household income at 73% and 69% of state and national averages. The city's market value per capita is below average at approximately $37,000. Notably, the poverty rate is 1.5 times the national average. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Overall debt is low at $1,446 per capita but more moderate at 3.9% of full market value, underlining the city's weak market value. The city's debt amortizes rapidly, with approximately 79% of general fund supported debt retired in 10 years. Debt service represents a manageable 8.3% of 2011 general fund spending. PROACTIVE PENSION AND OPEB FUNDING The city participates in a state-administered agent defined benefit (DB) plan, a public safety single-employer DB plan, and a defined contribution plan. The DB plans are underfunded, most recently reporting an estimated 64% funded ratio (using Fitch's more conservative 7% rate-of-return assumption). However, the city is prudently contributing more than its actuarial required contribution for the state-administered, a plan which should help to elevate it funding ratio. Pension payments were an elevated 20% of 2011 general fund spending; however, the city's required payment was only 12.6% of spending. The city is prudently forward-funding its OPEB, spending $5.3 million 2011 on its OPEB liability (25% of general fund spending). The required payment represented 22% of spending and the city contributed an additional $754,000. The city's OPEB trust has $6.2 million in assets, which the city expects to continue to contribute to while affordable. The OPEB liability is a high 8.1% of the city's market value. Fixed costs (pension, post-employment benefit costs, and debt service) represent considerable city expenditures at 53.3% of 2011 general fund spending; however, the city has some budgetary flexibility from its prudent overfunding of pension and OPEB obligations. 