March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Raiffeisen Bank International AG's (RBI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating at 'bbb', Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. RBI's ratings - with the exception of its VR - reflect Fitch's view that as an integral part of Austria's largest banking group, Raiffeisen Banking Group (RBG), the Austrian financial authorities would be extremely likely to support RBI if needed. Fitch believes that RBG and therefore RBI are systemically important in Austria and most adjacent Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries. RBG itself, a cooperative banking group, is Austria's largest banking group, with market shares of around 29.3% in domestic deposits and 25.5% in lending at end-2010. Fitch has repeatedly stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time in many developed economies. Should Fitch change its view about the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for RBI and other major Austrian banks, then this would lead to downward pressure on RBI's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. RBI's VR reflects its well-diversified franchise in CEE, its sound domestic corporate franchise and its resilient pre-impairment profitability throughout the financial crisis and the downturn in CEE. However, the quality of RBI's capital is below-average, containing a considerable share of non-core government (EUR1.75bn) and commercial (EUR1.5bn) hybrid capital, and its core capital ratio is thin for RBI's current rating level. As a result, RBI's parent bank, Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG (RZB), reported a sizeable capital shortfall (EUR2.1bn) under the European Banking Authority's (EBA) recent capital exercise. While RZB and RBI have made solid progress in addressing this shortfall (EUR1.4bn out of EUR3bn has been raised by the end of 2011 according to the bank), raising the remaining capital, both through risk-weighted assets optimisation and liability management exercises, will in Fitch's view be challenging. Should RBI (and RZB) start to lag in restoring their capital bases to levels requested by EBA then this would, in Fitch's view, indicate financial stress and an event to which RBI's VR is sensitive. Ultimately, this would impede RBI's access to capital markets and could lead to a downgrade of its VR. At end-Q311, 51% of RBI's total credit exposure was in CEE. Its loan book, of which around 90% was outside Austria (predominantly in CEE), was largely to corporates, with 67% of total loans. Overall, non-performing loans (NPL) have stabilised at elevated levels with negative trends in Hungary and Croatia being offset by improvements in Russia and to a lesser extent the Czech Republic. Coverage remains adequate. Moderate market risk largely relates to unhedged capital investments in CEE. RBI is a lender to Austria's corporates and notably a major bank in CEE. It is 78.5% owned by RZB, the Raiffeisen sector's central institution. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Austrian Banks: Capital, the EBA and CEE 2012 Outlook: Major Austrian Banks