July 19 - Fitch Ratings downgrades three classes of Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corporation Commercial Mortgage Trust series 2002-C1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades are primarily due to an increase in Fitch expected losses. Fitch modeled losses of 3.4% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 5.7%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch has designated nine loans (21.3%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including four specially serviced loans (7.8%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by 67.6% to $381.8 million from $1.18 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes M through Q with cumulative unpaid interest totaling $1.6 million. The transaction has become increasingly concentrated with only 34 loans remaining in the pool. Seven loans (22.4%) are defeased, five of which are among the top 15 loans. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a 266 room limited service hotel located in Dayton, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in November 2008 due to the borrower's request for loan modification. The borrower filed bankruptcy in June 2010 after the special servicer initiated the foreclosure process. The special servicer continues to work through the bankruptcy court to cure the default. The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a 49,416 square foot (sf) mixed used retail/office property located in Greenwood Village, CO. The loan has been on the master servicer watchlist since June 2006 due to declining occupancy and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The borrower has been funding the property operating shortfalls out of pocket and recently requested a loan modification. The loan matures on November 2012. The most recent servicer reported year end (YE) 2011 DSCR was 0.34x with 58% occupancy rate, compared to a DSCR of 0.55x at YE2010 with 64% occupancy rate. The borrower has signed two new leases which are expected to increase occupancy to 69% with projected DSCR at 0.62x. The loan remains current. Fitch has downgraded the following classes as indicated: --$20.4 million class L to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE95%; --$8.7 million class M to 'C/sf' from 'CCCsf';RE0%; --$4.3 million class N to 'D' from 'CCsf';RE0%. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$171.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$46.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.6 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.5 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.4 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16 million class G at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$17.4 million class H at 'AA+sf; Outlook Stable; --$14.5 million class J at 'Asf'; Outlook to Stable; --$20.4 million class K at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative. Classes O and P have been depleted due to losses and remain at 'Dsf/RE0%'. Fitch does not rate class Q. Class A-1, A-2, A-3, the interest-only classes XPB and XP, and non-rated class SWD-B are paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class XC. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions