OVERVIEW -- We are providing a market update on the CreditWatch placements of our ratings on the subordinate notes issued out of Connecticut Student Loan Foundation, which remain on CreditWatch positive. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today stated that its 'A (sf)' ratings on the subordinate series 2004B and 2006B notes issued out of the Connecticut Student Loan Foundation remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on March 27, 2012 (see list). We placed our ratings on the subordinate series 2004 B and 2006 B notes on CreditWatch positive to reflect the growth in subordinate parity, which may be commensurate with a rating level that is higher than the current 'A (sf)' ratings. The total parity for each class was 104.70% and 104.80% as of Dec. 31, 2011, and March 31, 2012, respectively. In order to resolve the CreditWatch placements, we need updated information on the trust collateral and note composition. The trust recently sold part of the loan portfolio for an amount that exceeded the outstanding principal and accrued interest for the sold loans. Additionally, the trust has optionally redeemed some of the senior notes. We expect that the aforementioned loan sale and note redemptions will affect the trust's parity level, which we will consider during our analysis. We expect to receive updated information from the issuer and complete our analysis to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RATINGS REMAINING ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE Connecticut Student Loan Foundation Series Class Rating 2004 B A (sf)/Watch Pos 2006 B A (sf)/Watch Pos