March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (More London) plc's notes with a Stable Outlook, as follows: GBP406.4m class A (XS0251155387) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlooks Stable GBP60.5m class B (XS0251155544) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP101.4m class C (XS0251156435) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP18.5m class D (XS0251156781) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP51m class E (XS0251157912) affirmed at 'BBBsf' Outlook Stable GBP8.7m class F (XS0251159371) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations were driven by the transaction's continued stable performance. The loan is secured by six prime London office properties located on a single estate close to London Bridge and including the Mayor of London's office, City Hall. The properties were revalued in March 2011, indicating an increase in value of 7% from the June 2010 valuation and resulting in a reduced loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 71.3%. Net rent has increased by 7% since closing, primarily due to contractual fixed uplifts. The reported forward-looking debt service coverage ratio stood at 1.35x at the January 2012 interest payment date, compared to 1.12x at closing and in excess of the 1.1x covenant. Rental levels are expected to increase further due to the City Hall lease incorporating fixed rental uplifts every five years. Around 30% of rental income is derived from Ernst & Young (unrated), whose lease expires in September 2028. All properties are let on long leases with break dates between 2011 and 2026 and with a weighted-average expiry in 12.8 years. The London office market remains robust, with investment activity being driven from mainly overseas investors. Assets such as the More London Estate, in strong locations, with long income streams and solid covenants are considered attractive investments. A performance update report will be available shortly on www.fitchratings.com.