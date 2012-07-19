July 19 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Johnson
County, Kansas (the county) general obligation (ULTGO) bonds:
--$41.065 million internal improvement bonds, series 2012A;
--$28.09 million internal improvement refunding bonds, series 2012B.
The bonds are expected to be sold via competitive sale on July 26. Proceeds of
the series 2012A bonds will be used to finance various wastewater improvements.
Proceeds of the series 2012B bonds will be used to refund certain series 2005A
bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$81.9 million outstanding ULTGO bonds at 'AAA';
--$62.5 million Johnson County Public Building Commission (PBC) bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The ULTGO series 2009C, 2010 A,C&D, 2011A and 2012A&B bonds (rated 'AAA') are
secured by the county's full faith and credit general obligation and its ad
valorem tax pledge, without limitation as to rate or amount.
The ULTGO series 2010B&E bonds (also rated 'AAA') are secured by the county's
full faith and credit general obligation and its ad valorem tax pledge, without
limitation as to rate or amount. However, the assessed valuation within the city
limits of Olathe and Bonner Springs is excluded from the ad valorem tax pledge.
The two cities account for roughly 17% of the county's total assessed valuation.
The PBC bonds (rated 'AA+) are special limited obligations payable solely from
lease payments made by Johnson County from any legally available funds. The
county's obligation is absolute and unconditional without abatement, set-off or
counterclaim. The obligation is not subject to annual appropriation, and the
lease shall not terminate so long as the bonds are outstanding; however, no
taxing power is pledged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ROBUST ECONOMY: The local economy is deep and diverse, and is further augmented
by numerous career opportunities throughout the Kansas City MSA.
SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: Residents display a superior socioeconomic
profile as an affluent, well-educated community located proximate to the city of
Kansas City.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: Officials have demonstrated judicious financial management
driven by conservative budgeting and prudent formal financial policies.
SUFFICIENT RESERVES AFTER PLANNED DRAWS: The county's financial flexibility
should remain strong even after planned operating deficits for the next several
years and the county's low tax rate provides additional flexibility.
MANAGEABLE DEBT & PENSION BURDEN: Debt ratios are manageable and pension costs,
though increasing, are still moderate.
RATING DIFFERENTIATION: The one-notch rating distinction between the ULTGO and
the PBC reflects the PBC's more limited security pledge.
CREDIT PROFILE
ROBUST METRO-KANSAS CITY ECONOMY WITH LOW TAX RATES
Johnson County is advantageously located 12 miles southwest of the city of
Kansas City, providing easy access to numerous employment opportunities
throughout the metropolitan region. The county's own local economy is deep and
diverse, anchored by Sprint and Garmin (together employing roughly 11,000
people), healthcare, government, and engineering services. Additionally, the
county will be adding an $850 million intermodal center in late 2013 and the
headquarters of AMC Entertainment, which is expected to add 450 jobs.
The county's taxable assessed value (TAV) has been relatively steady with only
modest declines of 3.2% and 5.4% in fiscal 2009 and 2010, respectively. TAV has
remained flat in the past two years and management projects that it will remain
so in coming years. The tax rate has not changed in several years and is
currently the lowest in the state at $17.70 per $1,000 of TAV, 32% lower than
the second lowest county tax rate. Management does not expect to increase taxes
in the near future, but is not opposed to doing so if necessary. Property taxes
currently make up approximately 31% of general fund revenues, followed by sales
tax revenues at 18% and charges for services at 12%.
The county's population grew 20% over the past decade, and totaled 544,179 as of
2010, making Johnson County the most populous county in the state. Wealth levels
are above average, with 2010 county per capita income levels equaling 146% and
139% of the state and national averages, respectively. The county's residents
are well-educated, with 51% achieving higher education verse 27% for the
national average. The county's 5.2% unemployment rate as of May 2012 was
slightly better than the state average (5.8%) but notably better than the
national average (7.9%).
PLANNED OPERATING DEFICITS FOLLOW YEARS OF SURPLUSES
The county generated general fund operating surpluses after transfers for five
years through 2010 despite the deteriorating economic environment. Given the
continual operating surpluses, the county accumulated substantial financial
reserves. For fiscal 2010, the county ended the year with an $82.5 million
unreserved general fund balance or 33% of spending.
Going into 2011, as a result of the protracted economic slump, management
budgeted both continued expenditure reductions and a draw on its ample general
fund cushion. Officials originally budgeted a $14.7 million (4.8% of cash-basis
budget) draw down on fund balance in 2011; however, the county finished the year
with a $7.6 million deficit, lowering the unrestricted general fund balance (the
sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned under GASB 54) to a still high 28% of
spending including transfers out.
The county budgeted an additional $20.5 million (6.1% of budget) general fund
operating deficit in 2012 but is currently projecting the deficit to decline to
$13.5 million. Sales tax revenues are currently ahead of budget, and the county
is also benefiting from savings from vacant positions from a voluntary
retirement incentive plan in late 2011. The county is considering additional
smaller fund balance draws in out-years but plans to maintain at least a 25%
unreserved balance in all cases. Fitch believes management will take the
necessary measures to ensure sound financial management and preserve sufficient
financial flexibility. The county's ability to restore structural equilibrium
within the next several years and maintain adequate general fund reserves is
material to rating stability.
MANAGEABLE DEBT AND PENSION BURDEN
The overall net debt burden is manageable at $4,138 per capita or 3.9% of full
market value, with the majority of debt attributable to overlapping school
districts and self-supporting wastewater debt. Direct debt is a nominal $486 per
capita or 0.5% of full market value. The county has minimal plans for
non-self-supporting debt in the near future.
The county participates in two state sponsored defined benefit pension plans and
also a defined contribution plan for its employees. Contributions in 2011 to the
three plans totaled $17.9 million or equal to a modest 6.6% of general fund
spending. The county projects moderate but manageable increases in pension
contributions. Johnson County also provides other post employment benefits
(OPEB) as an implicit rate healthcare subsidy, which is funded on a pay as you
go basis. The unfunded actuarial accrued OPEB liability totaled a nominal $15.5
million or 0.03% of market value.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors.
