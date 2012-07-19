Overview
-- Pre-Paid Legal's operating performance is in line with our
expectations, and its credit metrics remain commensurate with its financial
risk profile.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Pre-Paid Legal,
and the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's revolver and the first-out
term loan.
-- We affirmed our rating on the company's last-out term loan at 'B', but
we are revising the recovery rating on the loan to '4' from '3'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company
will continue to generate positive cash flow and credit metrics will remain
near current levels over the next year, despite declining revenues.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Pre-Paid Legal Services Inc. (PPD). The outlook is
stable.
In addition, we affirmed the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's
revolving credit facility and first-out term loan. The recovery rating remains
unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%)
recovery for debt holders in the event of payment default.
We also affirmed our issue-level rating on the company's last-out term loan at
'B'. However, we revised the recovery rating on the loan to '4', indicating
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debt holders in the event
of payment default, from '3'. The company's membership base continues to be
below peak levels. Consequently, the company's revenue base has declined. We
believe membership recovery to peak levels will be difficult over the medium
term.
Rationale
The speculative-grade ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that PPD
continues to have a "highly leverage" financial risk profile, supported by the
company's aggressive financial policy following the leveraged buyout
transaction with MidOcean Partners in June 2011 that raised leverage to about
4.2x. (Note: We treat the $75 million of payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred
equity as debt for our credit measure calculations.) The company has recently
prepaid debt ($25 million at the end of last year and an additional $20
million after the March 2012 quarter) and we estimate adjusted leverage is now
about 3.8x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. This is in line with our
view that significant debt reduction is necessary to improve credit measures,
as we expect the company will seek to increase membership production, which
could lower margins due to upfront commission costs. (The company is privately
held and does not publically disclose its financials.)
Our forecast includes still-difficult economic conditions, including weak
economic growth, high unemployment, and weak consumer spending growth through
2013. Our operating performance assumptions for the company over the next year
include:
-- Single-digit sales declines driven by the decrease in the overall
membership base.
-- EBITDA margin remaining near current levels based on its recurring
members.
-- Modest capital expenditures.
-- No debt-financed dividends or acquisitions.
-- No further debt prepayments, other than the required excess cash flow
in March 2013.
Based on this scenario, we expect credit metrics will remain near current
levels. We estimate leverage could be in the low 4x area over the next year
because of the company's preferred equity and accrued interest (which we treat
as debt for our calculations). We estimate the ratio of funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt at about 10% and EBITDA coverage of interest of about
2.5x. We forecast credit measures to remain consistent with the financial
indicative ratios, including FFO to total debt below 12%, for the "highly
leveraged" descriptor over the next year.
The ratings also reflect our view that the company's business risk profile
continues to be "vulnerable." This is supported by the company's narrow
product focus and participation in a small niche segment of the legal service
plan industry, as well as our belief that the gradual decline in the
membership base since 2006 will be difficult to reverse over the next one to
two years, despite some progress in view of the fact that member cancellations
declined during the recent June quarter. The company is highly dependent on
its former and existing membership base, which is about 1.4 million members
but has declined by about 1% per year since 2006. Membership churn is high,
and has consistently been between 27% and 28% since 2006. However, a portion
of its members return. For example, in fiscal years 2008 through 2010,
reinstated members accounted for between 15% and 18% of new members.
PPD's business remains narrow, focused within a small segment of the legal
service plan industry: the company focuses on individual and voluntary payroll
deduction legal plans, as well as identity theft services. We believe free
legal plans and employer-subsidized legal plans represent the majority of the
industry. Further, we believe PPD has penetrated a large portion of the
individual and voluntary payroll deduction segments, and that future growth is
dependent on converting users of other types of legal plans or enrolling
nonusers of legal plans. We believe this has been and will continue to be
difficult, as evidenced by the membership decline since 2006.
PPD's direct selling business model continues to generate cash flow even if
the membership base remains flat or slightly declines. The commission plan is
structured to pay selling associates a significant portion of first-year
membership fees, with membership renewal commission rates declining sharply.
As such, profitability and cash flow will decline if enough revenue growth is
supported by first-year memberships as opposed to higher membership retention.
Recent declines in membership production have helped increase cash flow
generation, and we believe the company will continue to generate positive cash
flow over the next year.
Liquidity
In our opinion, PPD has "adequate" liquidity, with cash sources expected to
cover cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include surplus cash,
FFO, and availability under the revolving credit facility. Cash uses include
capital expenditures, working capital, debt amortization, and potential
acquisitions. The company's debt maturity profile is manageable: the first-out
term loan amortizes at $20 million per year, and represents the only
amortizing debt in the capital structure. Because the company has prepaid
debt, the next required excess cash flow payment is in March 2013 and
principal debt amortization payment is not until March 2014. The term debt
matures in 2016.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following:
-- We view coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x over the next 18
months.
-- We forecast net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15% from current levels.
-- There are maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage covenants,
which we estimate have over 30% covenant cushion. We believe sufficient
headroom exists for EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching
covenants.
-- We estimate the company has about $30 million of availability under
the revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $36 million at March 31,
2012.
-- PPD has demonstrated the ability to generate cash flow, even if the
membership base does not grow. We forecast the company will generate $50
million to $55 million of funds from operations over the next year.
Recovery analysis
The rating on the five-year revolver and five-and-a-half year tranche A term
debt are 'BB-' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating on the
company). The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders
would receive very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The rating on the five-and-a-half year tranche B term debt is 'B'
(the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '4',
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery
analysis, please see the recovery report on Pre-Paid Legal Services to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on PPD is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will continue to generate positive cash flow despite our assessment
that membership growth and revenue base are unlikely to materially improve. At
the same time, we expect liquidity to remain adequate and covenant cushion to
remain sufficient near 20%.
We could lower our ratings if operating performance deteriorates, likely
precipitated by lower membership retention and unprofitable growth causing
liquidity to deteriorate to less than adequate and covenant cushion to fall
below 10%. We estimate EBITDA would have to decrease by about 25% in order for
this to happen (assuming debt levels remain near current levels).
While unlikely over the next year, we could raise our ratings if the company
stabilizes its revenues and operating performance improves, likely
precipitated by higher membership retention and profitable growth, and the
company reduces debt, causing leverage to improve to about 3.5x. The adjusted
EBITDA would need to increase by about 10% in order for this to happen
(assuming debt levels remain near current levels) or debt would need to
decrease by about 8% (assuming EBITDA levels remain near current levels).
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Pre-Paid Legal Services Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured
$30 mil. revolver due 2016 BB-
Recovery rating 1
$246 mil. first-out term loan
(Tranche A) due 2016 BB-
Recovery rating 1
Issue Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Pre-Paid Legal Services Inc.
$150 mil. last-out term loan
(Tranche B) due 2016 B B
Recovery rating 4 3
