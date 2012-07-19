July 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB+' the rating on the $69 million Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, OH (Crocker Park Public Improvement Project) special assessment revenue bonds, series 2003. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special limited obligations payable by the issuer from special assessments levied on the assessment property by the city of Westlake. A debt service reserve fund equal to maximum annual debt service (excluding the final maturity) is fully funded through a guaranteed investment contract. KEY RATING DRIVERS DOWNGRADE FACTORS: Project cash flows have eroded from already very weak levels and in fiscal 2011 covered only about one-half of the substantial mortgage payment. While mortgage payments are legally subordinate to special assessment payments this shortfall heightens Fitch's concerns about the developer's continued willingness and ability to continue to make special assessment payments. SPECULATIVE GRADE CREDIT FACTORS: The 'BB' rating reflects the single-payor risk combined with project cash flows that are materially lower than anticipated at the time of the bond financing. SINGLE-PAYOR RISK: Pledged special assessments are payable from a single payor on property comprising a small, highly concentrated geographic area. LIEN SUPERIOR TO MORTGAGE OBLIGATION: Special assessment payments, equal to at least annual debt service through final bond maturity regardless of the assessed value of property, are on parity with property taxes and are senior to the sizable mortgage payments. HIGH LEVERAGE: Fitch-estimated loan-to-value is very high at 1.5:1, leading to concerns about the special assessment payor's incentive to continue to remain current on assessments. MATURE PROJECT WITH HIGH OCCUPANCY RATES: Despite high occupancy rates, the project does not generate cashflow sufficient to cover mortgage payments. PROJECT OBLIGATIONS CURRENT: The project generates enough coverage for property taxes and special assessments and while coverage of mortgage payments is insufficient, both special assessments and mortgage payments have been kept current. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO PAY PROPERTY OBLIGATIONS: Failure to pay special assessments, leading to a draw on the debt service reserve, or the subordinate mortgage payments on time could cause a further downgrade. CONTINUED COVERAGE EROSION: Continued lack of sum sufficient cashflow coverage of mortgage payments could put further downward pressure on the rating. MORTGAGE WITH SPECIAL SERVICER: Placement of the mortgage with a special servicer would indicate severe stress, but could, ultimately, be a stabilizing factor at a lower rating level. LACK OF SUFFICIENT OR TIMELY INFORMATION: The inability to receive information pertinent to the rating of these obligations by Fitch on a timely basis could result in a change or withdrawal of the rating. CREDIT PROFILE SINGLE PAYOR RISK The bonds are secured by special assessments payable by a single payor, Crocker Park, LLC (the developer/owner), an affiliate of Robert L. Stark Enterprises. The special assessment property is within an established retail area, Crocker Park, in affluent Westlake, Ohio (rated 'AAA' by Fitch) with complementary retailers, office and residential units and retains a competitive position in the region. The assessment property is composed of the retail portion of Crocker Park with over 630,000 square feet of retail space anchored by several major retailers, in addition to office space and residential properties. MATURE PROJECT WITH HIGH OCCUPANCY RATES All phases of the development anticipated at the time of the bond financing have been completed. Occupancy rates recently have ranged from 92% to 100%. Development continues in areas adjacent to the assessment property. Plans for construction of a new headquarters for American Greetings, are expected to result in the addition of 1,600 jobs, which should further strengthen consumer demand. Despite the high occupancy rates, the development generates cashflow insufficient to support large mortgage payments, after payment of special assessments. Mortgage coverage sank to 0.57x in 2011, from 0.75x in 2010. Despite the lack of coverage from project revenues, the developer is current on mortgage payments through the use of other resources. LIEN SUPERIOR TO MORTGAGE OBLIGATION The special assessments are on parity with real estate taxes and are senior to an outstanding mortgage on the property. Special assessments were authorized in aggregate maximum annual installments of $6 million for the term of the bonds and are levied annually in an amount sufficient to pay annual debt service. Fitch remains concerned about the current or any future owner's incentive to continue to make special assessment payments, given the very high loan-to-value ratio of 1.5:1, using Fitch's conservative stressed value of the entire development. STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS Some comfort is derived from the superiority of the lien to those of larger obligations; however, the very weak coverage of the mortgage obligation introduces risk of payment disruption should the loan go into foreclosure. Fitch believes the presence of a master servicer (and special servicer, if necessary), as part of the mortgage trust securitization may prove to be a stabilizing factor, should the trust have sufficient resources and choose to provide liquidity to bridge any payment interruption during a work-out. The 'BB' rating does not assume any such external support from the trust. For additional information, see 'Fitch Downgrades Six Classes of BSCMST 2005 - PWR10; Affirms 'AAA' Classes,' March 30, 2012.