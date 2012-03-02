March 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Kentucky-based electric utility Kentucky Utilities Co.'s $250 million 4(2) commercial paper program. The company expects to use the new commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes. Backing the program will be the utility's existing $400 million revolving credit facility that terminates Oct. 19, 2016. (For the corporate credit rating rationale on Kentucky Utilities Co. (BBB/Stable/A-2), see the summary analysis published on Nov. 1, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Kentucky Utilities Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 New Rating $250 mil 4(2) commercial paper program A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.