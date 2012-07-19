Overview -- U.S. research studies and analytical tool provider The Corporate Executive Board Co. (CEB), signed a definitive agreement to acquire SHL Group Ltd. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to CEB. -- At the same time, we are assigning a preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating and a preliminary '3' recovery rating to the company's $625 million senior secured credit facility. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that CEB can generate good discretionary cash, reduce debt leverage through EBITDA growth and debt repayment, and maintain an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants. Rating Action On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Arlington, Va.-based The Corporate Executive Board Co. (CEB) its preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. We also assigned the company's $625 million senior secured credit facility our preliminary 'BB-' issue-level rating (the same as the preliminary corporate credit rating on the company) with a preliminary recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The credit facility consists of a $200 million term loan A due 2017, a $375 million term loan B due 2019, and a $50 million revolving credit facility due 2017. CEB will use the proceeds and some cash on the balance sheet to fund its acquisition of SHL Group Ltd. Rationale The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that CEB's operating performance will be solid, that it will generate good discretionary cash flow, and gradually reduce debt leverage through a combination of EBITDA growth and debt repayment. We view CEB's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria) based on the stable and diverse subscription revenues it derives from its research and benchmarking studies on operational improvement topics, high client renewals, and good EBITDA margin. Clients use these research studies and other CEB tools to diagnose issues and improve business operations: This can be more cost effective than seeking assistance from business consultants. We view CEB's financial risk as "aggressive" (according to our criteria) based on its high pro forma debt leverage, a focus on returning cash to shareholders, and the potential, in our view, for ongoing acquisition activity. Pro forma for the acquisition of SHL, debt leverage was relatively high, at 4.4x as of March 31, 2012. We expect CEB to continue increasing its dividend distribution to shareholders and to maintain an active share repurchase program. CEB provides research studies and analytical tools to corporate executives. It derives around 90% of its revenue from annual subscriptions for research products in the areas of human resources, sales and marketing, finance, technology and legal. SHL provides online talent assessments to help employers make personnel decisions. The acquisition of SHL will broaden CEB's offering in the human resources area and provide opportunities for cross-selling. Given the level of product specialization, we believe cross-selling could take longer to achieve. Both companies benefit from very high renewal rates. CEB's customer retention rate is very high and client loss at SHL is infrequent. Additionally, the customer base for the combined company is well-diversified, with the top 10 customers accounting for less than 3% of revenue. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect pro forma revenue growth at a high-single-digit percentage rate and pro forma EBITDA growth of over 10%. In 2013, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow 7%-8% and 8%-9%, respectively. Our forecast assumes modest price increases based on a tepid economic recovery, continued growth in middle-market customers, and low-single-digit percentage increases in the average number of subscription products used per customer. We believe CEB's consolidated EBITDA margin (including restructuring expenses) will be around 23% to 24% in 2012 and 2013. We expect the EBITDA margin to gradually expand over time as revenue grows, if CEB does not raise its research investment. During the first quarter of 2012, pro forma consolidated revenue grew 11% and EBITDA grew 28%. CEB's revenue grew 13%, with organic revenue growth of 11%, reflecting an increase in members. Including our operating lease adjustment, pro forma debt to EBITDA was 4.4x for the 12 months ended March, 31, 2012. Debt leverage is within the indicative debt-to-EBITDA range of between 4x and 5x we characterize as "aggressive." We expect debt leverage to decline to the low-4x area by the end of 2012 and below 4x by the end of 2013 through EBITDA growth and moderate debt repayment under the excess cash flow sweep, if there is no change in strategic direction and financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction, EBITDA coverage of interest was 4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to improve to 4.2x at the end of 2012 and to 4.5x at the end of 2013, under this scenario. We expect conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash to be in the low- to mid-40% range in the future, compared with 68% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, mainly reflecting higher interest expense. Capital expenditures are projected to be moderate. However, we expect CEB to continue increasing its dividend distribution to shareholders and maintain an active share repurchase program. We expect CEB to continue seeking small- and midsized acquisitions. Liquidity In our view, CEB has "strong" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, including interest payments and ongoing operating needs. Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12-18 months. -- We also expect cash sources to continue exceeding cash uses, even if EBITDA declines 30%. -- CEB is likely to maintain financial covenant compliance, even with a 30% EBITDA decline. -- We believe it would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. -- We also believe CEB has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Sources of liquidity include pro forma cash balances of $110 million, full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility, and expected discretionary cash flow of $80 million in 2012 and $90 million in 2013. Capital spending requirements are moderate at between $20 million and $25 million in 2012 and 2013. The term loan A amortizes at 5% over the first two years and 10% over the last three years, while the term loan B amortizes at 1% a year. This results in $13.8 million of amortization in 2013 and $16.3 million in 2014. The credit facility will have a net leverage covenant that starts at 3.5x and steps down a quarter turn each year. We expect the covenant to start with headroom at around 30% and increase over time. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CEB will reduce and maintain debt leverage below 4.5x, generate good discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate margin of compliance with covenants. We view the likely of an upgrade as somewhat higher than a downgrade over the intermediate to long term. We could raise our rating if CEB maintains operating momentum and profitability, and reduces debt leverage to less than 4x on a sustained basis. While not currently likely, we could lower the rating if debt leverage rises above 5x, which could occur if revenue growth slows to 3% in 2012 and the EBITDA margin falls to around 20%. Large, debt-financed acquisitions or debt financed dividends could also cause a downgrade. 