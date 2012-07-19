July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Toll Road Investors Partnership II 'BBB-' rating on approximately $1.01 billion in outstanding revenue bonds, series 1999 and 2005. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Commuter Base with Competition: Greenway traffic, primarily commuter in nature, has experienced annual declines since 2005 as a result of improvements in alternative routes and the effects of the economic downturn which more mildly affected the service area as compared to the nation. Year to date traffic through May 2012 has been slightly positive, despite the recent toll rate increase implemented on Jan. 1, 2012. --Moderate Ratemaking Flexibility: The Greenway is dependent on annual toll increases to meet growing debt service obligations and toll rates are currently high. Scheduled increases through 2020 have already been approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC). While the service area is strong, the congestion management and base toll rates per mile of $0.34 and $0.29, respectively, are among the highest relative to peers. --Fully Amortizing, Back Loaded Debt with Innovative Structure: The debt service profile steadily increases to maximum annual debt service of $84.7 million at final maturity in 2056, reflecting mandatory redemptions. The Greenway's debt structure provides flexibility to mitigate potential shortfalls in revenue to meet planned debt service payments in the form of lower required principal prepayments on the series 2005 debt (without which debt service balloons in 2036) and two triggers for cash trapping. --High Leverage with Thin Debt Service Coverage: Leverage is high at nearly 17 times (x). The facility is dependent on continued toll rate increases and traffic and revenue growth through maturity to maintain minimum coverage levels at or above 1.25x. While the minimum debt service coverage threshold has been violated in recent years and is likely to continue to be in the near to medium term, the requirement to annually trap excess revenues when violations occur somewhat mitigates this factor. Trapping is required for one year when coverage falls below 1.25x and three years when coverage falls below 1.15x. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: --Stagnation in the traffic profile with weak revenue growth that results in debt service coverage levels consistently below 1.25x-1.30x. --Deterioration in the region's near-term economic prospects. --Further capacity enhancements on competing free routes and higher than expected diversion resulting from the Dulles Metrorail project that reduces the Greenway's value of time advantage. SECURITY: The bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues. CREDIT UPDATE: Traffic on the Dulles Greenway has declined annually since 2005, reflecting the combined effects of slower regional growth and the impact of improvements along competing route 28 that enhance the attractiveness of the toll free alternative. The 2.6% decline for 2011 was slightly lower than that seen in 2010 during which the peak toll rate increased 12.5% mid-year. Data through May 2012 indicate there has been some stabilization in traffic, with a 1.8% increase posted over the same period last year despite a 6.7% toll increase effective on Jan. 1, with the mild winter and improving economic conditions also likely contributing to that performance. As traffic on the Dulles Greenway is primarily driven by commuters, revenue performance will largely be dependent on elasticity of demand and the economic performance of the region. The unemployment rate in Loudoun County is currently below 4%, much lower than the national average. The impact of the traffic declines has been more than offset by the impact of toll increases, resulting in growing toll revenues. In 2011, toll revenues grew by 2.6% to $66.6 million. Year over year toll revenue growth through May 2012 is approximately 10% over the corresponding period last year reflecting the aforementioned toll increase that was implemented on Jan. 1, 2012. Beginning January 2013 and recurring annually through January 2020, tolls will increase pursuant to an SCC approved formula equal to the greater of the consumer price index plus 1%, real GDP growth, or 2.8%. The SCC may allow a greater increase if the following three criteria are met: an independent traffic and revenue study finds that tolls will be insufficient to meet minimum coverage ratios, proposed tolls will not materially discourage use of the roadway, and the proposed tolls provide the operator no more than a reasonable rate of return. Fitch views favorably the scheduled toll hikes given the certainty they provide. Debt service coverage for fiscal 2011 was 1.15x (based on the mandatory redemption schedule), below the minimum coverage ratio of 1.25x and requiring that excess cashflows continue to be trapped in the early redemption reserve fund for one year. In the event debt service coverage falls below 1.15x, excess cashflows are required to be trapped for three years. An early redemption reserve is required to be maintained at a minimum of $42.35 million and given cash trapping in prior years, the reserve grew to hold approximately $32.8 million above that total by fiscal 2011. Between late fiscal 2011 and early fiscal 2012, the partnership used the excess balance to redeem $63.5 million in face value maturing between 2018 and 2021. Additionally, a senior DSRF is present, funded at $84.7 million with $39.7 million in cash and the balance represented by an MBIA surety. Together, the DSRF and early redemption reserve provide adequate liquidity to support any shortfalls in the medium term. Assuming traffic growth of less than 1% from 2012, debt service coverage based on the mandatory redemption schedule should remain below the minimum coverage level requiring continued trapping of cash in the near term but then grows to over 1.45x in 2018 and remains at this level or higher. Fitch notes that the flexibility of the debt structure allows for lower scheduled debt service payments, which provides some relief in the near term but only increases the burden in the back end. Under a rating case with traffic declining longer term, coverage ratios drop to just over 1.0x. Should this traffic profile play out and be viewed as more permanent, negative rating action would be likely.