July 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco de la Nacion's (BN) viability rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb' and affirmed the rest of BN's ratings as detailed at the end of this release. The upgrade of BN's VR reflects the stability of the bank's strategy and business plan in spite of the 2011 change in Peru's president, which also lead to a change in the bank's board of directors and CEO. In spite of the presidential change last year, no negative effects on the bank's financial performance due to political influence on its operations were seen. BN's financial performance has shown a solid capital base, good asset quality, ample reserves, sound margins, moderate but steady profitability and high liquidity, all factors considered in the bank's VR. However, BN's VR is still tempered by the risk of potential political influence cannot be completely ruled out, the bank's high exposure to the government on both sides of the balance sheet, its narrow product offering and aging IT platform. BN's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect the support it would receive from its owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. The Rating Outlook on BN's IDRs is aligned with the Sovereign rating of Peru. Besides BN's key role within the government's operations, its status as an autonomous government agency and an explicit provision in its inception law states that the bank enjoys the full faith and credit of the Republic of Peru; this underpins the bank's support and support floor ratings. BN's IDRs would move in line with sovereign ratings; hence, downward risk for BN's IDRs is limited given Peru's economic prospects but its viability rating could be pressured by dismal results, weak asset quality or significantly lower capital levels. BN's good performance in 2011 and 1Q2012 was driven by strong loan growth, improving margins, which are well above the industry average as they benefit from the bank's low cost deposit base, and growing non-interest revenues, which compensated for higher administrative expenses; credit cost remained moderate. ROAA improved to 2.22% at Dec. 31, 2011 (1.85% in 2010) while ROAE reached 27.28% at the same date (22.35% a year earlier), a very good level that compares well to its regional peers. With the Peruvian economy growing at full steam, and government demand for credit picking up, BN expects to grow its loan portfolio moderately during 2012. Loan growth along with improving non-interest revenues should offset slightly narrower margins due to expected lower interest rates and underpin BN's operating revenues while operating costs should stabilize (investments are expected to be amortized over several years) and loan loss provisions should grow in line with loans. Hence, the bank could improve its efficiency and profitability, but gains are not expected to be rapid, as the bank will take some time to overcome the lack of a modern IT platform and a strong product lineup. Profitability should improve moderately, with an ROAA of above 2% and an ROAE at about 25% BN is Peru's financial agent and largest government-owned commercial bank that offers banking services to government agencies and public servants and plays an important role in the government's economic policies, especially in developing Peru's most remote areas where private sector banks are not present Fitch has taken the following rating actions for BN: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB'; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; --Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'; --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --Support floor affirmed at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria