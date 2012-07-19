July 19 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco de la Nacion's (BN) viability
rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb' and affirmed the rest of BN's ratings as detailed
at the end of this release.
The upgrade of BN's VR reflects the stability of the bank's strategy and
business plan in spite of the 2011 change in Peru's president, which also lead
to a change in the bank's board of directors and CEO. In spite of the
presidential change last year, no negative effects on the bank's financial
performance due to political influence on its operations were seen. BN's
financial performance has shown a solid capital base, good asset quality, ample
reserves, sound margins, moderate but steady profitability and high liquidity,
all factors considered in the bank's VR. However, BN's VR is still tempered by
the risk of potential political influence cannot be completely ruled out, the
bank's high exposure to the government on both sides of the balance sheet, its
narrow product offering and aging IT platform.
BN's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect the support it would receive from its
owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. The Rating Outlook on BN's
IDRs is aligned with the Sovereign rating of Peru. Besides BN's key role within
the government's operations, its status as an autonomous government agency and
an explicit provision in its inception law states that the bank enjoys the full
faith and credit of the Republic of Peru; this underpins the bank's support and
support floor ratings.
BN's IDRs would move in line with sovereign ratings; hence, downward risk for
BN's IDRs is limited given Peru's economic prospects but its viability rating
could be pressured by dismal results, weak asset quality or significantly lower
capital levels.
BN's good performance in 2011 and 1Q2012 was driven by strong loan growth,
improving margins, which are well above the industry average as they benefit
from the bank's low cost deposit base, and growing non-interest revenues, which
compensated for higher administrative expenses; credit cost remained moderate.
ROAA improved to 2.22% at Dec. 31, 2011 (1.85% in 2010) while ROAE reached
27.28% at the same date (22.35% a year earlier), a very good level that compares
well to its regional peers.
With the Peruvian economy growing at full steam, and government demand for
credit picking up, BN expects to grow its loan portfolio moderately during 2012.
Loan growth along with improving non-interest revenues should offset slightly
narrower margins due to expected lower interest rates and underpin BN's
operating revenues while operating costs should stabilize (investments are
expected to be amortized over several years) and loan loss provisions should
grow in line with loans. Hence, the bank could improve its efficiency and
profitability, but gains are not expected to be rapid, as the bank will take
some time to overcome the lack of a modern IT platform and a strong product
lineup. Profitability should improve moderately, with an ROAA of above 2% and an
ROAE at about 25%
BN is Peru's financial agent and largest government-owned commercial bank that
offers banking services to government agencies and public servants and plays an
important role in the government's economic policies, especially in developing
Peru's most remote areas where private sector banks are not present
Fitch has taken the following rating actions for BN:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria