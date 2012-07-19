July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Morgan
Stanley's (A-/Negative/A-2) poor second-quarter earnings do not
immediately affect the ratings.
Morgan Stanley reported Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax income of $590
million, compared with $2.2 billion in the first quarter and $1.7 billion in
second-quarter 2011. We expect income in the second half of the year will be
relatively flat, much like the weak second half of 2011, reflecting the
uncertain economic outlook.
The company announced plans to deemphasize certain fixed income, currency, and
commodity trading businesses that are capital intensive, as well as other
initiatives to boost returns. It will target a 30% reduction in Basel III
risk-weighted assets by the end of 2014 from third-quarter 2011 levels and
decrease headcount and costs. It will also reposition its Global Wealth
Management (GWM) businesses outside the U.S. We believe these plans are
consistent with our view that the current shift in capital markets is
structural rather than cyclical and that returns in the industry will not
return to pre-crisis levels once the evolving regulatory framework is in
place.
Revenues at the institutional securities segment were down sharply from both
the first quarter and year over year. Underwriting revenues improved 15%
sequentially as a result of stronger equity underwriting fee income, while
advisory and debt underwriting fees declined. Sales and trading revenues
declined across all categories, primarily because of lackluster client
activity. According to Morgan Stanley, the anticipation of a Moody's downgrade
during the quarter had a negative impact on client activity. Morgan Stanley
continues to perform well in global investment banking league tables, which
should help the firm rebound once confidence in capital markets returns.
GWM revenues were down slightly compared with the prior quarter and year over
year, reflecting lower client activity. Compensation costs declined more
quickly than revenues, though, which boosted the pretax margin. Now that the
integration of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) joint venture is
complete, we expect related costs to decline. The company announced its
intention to exercise its option to increase its stake in MSSB by 14% (to 65%)
during the quarter. Still, results for the business will likely not improve
significantly until market conditions improve.
Asset Management revenues were down in the quarter versus the first quarter
and year over year as a result of weak investment revenues and merchant
banking fees. Assets under management increased, however, because of net
inflows.
Exposure to the weakest European countries (Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and
Portugal) is manageable, with exposure before hedges of $5.4 billion and after
hedges of $4.2 billion at the end of the second quarter. In addition,
liquidity remains strong, with a global liquidity reserve of $173 billion as
of the end of the quarter.
Morgan Stanley's Basel I Tier 1 common ratio rose to 13.5% from 13.3% at the
end of the first quarter. It projects that its Basel III Tier 1 common ratio
is currently almost 8.5% after incorporating recent Fed releases. We expect
the company to continue to build capital in 2012.
Our rating outlook on Morgan Stanley is negative. We continue to evaluate the
potential impact of regulatory reform, including the Volcker rule and the
effect it could have on earnings and the company's business model. We will
also continue to monitor the degree to which the Moody's action might affect
client activity. We also continue to assess the potential impact of the
European sovereign debt crisis on Morgan Stanley's funding and liquidity, as
well as the associated risks of contagion. The outlook also reflects the
negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of
uplift into the issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley to reflect our
expectation that the U.S. government would provide extraordinary support in a
crisis.
