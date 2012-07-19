July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Morgan Stanley's (A-/Negative/A-2) poor second-quarter earnings do not immediately affect the ratings. Morgan Stanley reported Standard & Poor's adjusted pretax income of $590 million, compared with $2.2 billion in the first quarter and $1.7 billion in second-quarter 2011. We expect income in the second half of the year will be relatively flat, much like the weak second half of 2011, reflecting the uncertain economic outlook. The company announced plans to deemphasize certain fixed income, currency, and commodity trading businesses that are capital intensive, as well as other initiatives to boost returns. It will target a 30% reduction in Basel III risk-weighted assets by the end of 2014 from third-quarter 2011 levels and decrease headcount and costs. It will also reposition its Global Wealth Management (GWM) businesses outside the U.S. We believe these plans are consistent with our view that the current shift in capital markets is structural rather than cyclical and that returns in the industry will not return to pre-crisis levels once the evolving regulatory framework is in place. Revenues at the institutional securities segment were down sharply from both the first quarter and year over year. Underwriting revenues improved 15% sequentially as a result of stronger equity underwriting fee income, while advisory and debt underwriting fees declined. Sales and trading revenues declined across all categories, primarily because of lackluster client activity. According to Morgan Stanley, the anticipation of a Moody's downgrade during the quarter had a negative impact on client activity. Morgan Stanley continues to perform well in global investment banking league tables, which should help the firm rebound once confidence in capital markets returns. GWM revenues were down slightly compared with the prior quarter and year over year, reflecting lower client activity. Compensation costs declined more quickly than revenues, though, which boosted the pretax margin. Now that the integration of the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) joint venture is complete, we expect related costs to decline. The company announced its intention to exercise its option to increase its stake in MSSB by 14% (to 65%) during the quarter. Still, results for the business will likely not improve significantly until market conditions improve. Asset Management revenues were down in the quarter versus the first quarter and year over year as a result of weak investment revenues and merchant banking fees. Assets under management increased, however, because of net inflows. Exposure to the weakest European countries (Greece, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal) is manageable, with exposure before hedges of $5.4 billion and after hedges of $4.2 billion at the end of the second quarter. In addition, liquidity remains strong, with a global liquidity reserve of $173 billion as of the end of the quarter. Morgan Stanley's Basel I Tier 1 common ratio rose to 13.5% from 13.3% at the end of the first quarter. It projects that its Basel III Tier 1 common ratio is currently almost 8.5% after incorporating recent Fed releases. We expect the company to continue to build capital in 2012. Our rating outlook on Morgan Stanley is negative. We continue to evaluate the potential impact of regulatory reform, including the Volcker rule and the effect it could have on earnings and the company's business model. We will also continue to monitor the degree to which the Moody's action might affect client activity. We also continue to assess the potential impact of the European sovereign debt crisis on Morgan Stanley's funding and liquidity, as well as the associated risks of contagion. The outlook also reflects the negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of uplift into the issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley to reflect our expectation that the U.S. government would provide extraordinary support in a crisis. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)