Overview -- U.S.-based The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. plans to issue $580 million of term loan debt due 2019 and a $175 million asset-based lending revolving credit facility (ABL) due 2017. The company will use net proceeds to refinance the existing term loan and ABL, in addition to retiring $180 million of the senior unsecured notes due 2015. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Yankee Candle and assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $580 million term loan. At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'CCC+' from 'B', and revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. The ratings on the subordinated notes due 2017 and the senior PIK toggle notes due 2016 are affirmed at 'CCC+', with a recovery rating of '6'. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will utilize free cash flow towards debt prepayment over the next year. Rating Action On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on South Deerfield, Mass.-based The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) to Yankee Candle's proposed $580 million term loans due 2019. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The net proceeds of this offering along with the company's new ABL (unrated) are intended to refinance the existing term loan and asset-based lending revolving credit facility and to retire about $180 million of the senior unsecured notes due 2015. We will withdraw our rating on the existing term loan after the transaction closes in March. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 'CCC+' from 'B'. We revised the recovery rating on this debt to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3'. We revised the recovery rating based on the increased-priority obligations ahead of the senior unsecured notes. The 'CCC+' ratings and '6' recovery ratings on Yankee Candle's existing senior subordinated notes and senior PIK Toggle notes remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. About $1.4 billion of total debt (including our standard adjustments) is outstanding pro forma for the refinancing. Rationale Standard & Poor's ratings reflect our assessment of Yankee Candle's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Yankee Candle's current credit measures are reflective of indicative ratios corresponding to a highly leveraged financial profile for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, including a ratio of debt to EBITDA of over 5x, and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of less than 12%. We estimate Yankee Candle's adjusted total debt to EBITDA (pro forma for the refinancing, notes repayment, and our standard adjustments) is high, at about 6.8x. Key credit factors in our analysis of Yankee Candle's business risk profile include a narrow product focus, significant earnings seasonality, and the discretionary nature of its products. We also considered its strong market position and leading brand in the premium scented candles market. Yankee Candle is the largest designer, manufacturer, and distributor of premium scented candles, with the leading premium brand in the U.S. The company's business is narrowly focused, primarily on the sale of premium scented candles and related products, and is subject to a high degree of seasonality, with sales and EBITDA significantly higher in the second half of the year. We believe the company's products are largely discretionary, highly dependent on consumer tastes and incomes, and face intense competition in the giftware industry. Yankee Candle has a multichannel distribution network for its products, which includes company-owned specialty retail stores, a large variety of wholesale locations, consumer direct-mail catalogs, and its own website. Yankee Candle is vertically integrated, which we consider a competitive advantage. We also view the company's operational and manufacturing flexibility as a positive, as it allows for the management of inventory to accommodate changing sales trends. However, we also believe there is some production risk as approximately 75% of its products are manufactured at one facility. Our assessment of Yankee Candle's financial risk reflects its leveraged financial profile and aggressive financial policy, and we estimate pro forma leverage will be high at about 6.8x. We estimate cash flow protection measures will also weaken as a result of the refinancing, with EBITDA coverage of interest declining from about 2.4x as of Dec. 31, 2010, to about 1.7x, and FFO to debt declining from about 11% to 6% for the same period pro forma for the refinancing. However, the company's operating performance has been generally good despite a weak economy and rising input costs, and we estimate revenue growth will be in the low single-digits over the next 12 months. We forecast the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain above 23% in 2012 and 2013 because of cost savings and efficiency improvements. We believe Yankee Candle will continue to generate meaningful levels of free cash flow, which should allow for modest deleveraging and maintenance of more than adequate liquidity. We estimate that Yankee Candle's credit metrics will modestly improve to about 6x leverage and 2x interest coverage by fiscal year-end 2012 based on our expectations for deleveraging, increased sales, and margin maintenance. Liquidity We believe Yankee Candle will have "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and revolving credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources will be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. -- We expect the company to have about $36 million in cash at the close of the transaction and about $90 million of availability on its $175 million ABL. -- We expect the company to continue to apply the majority of its free cash flow toward debt reduction. -- The company has no maturities until 2015 when the senior unsecured notes are due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Yankee Candle, to be published following the release of this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Yankee Candle to maintain adequate liquidity, sustain current operating performance levels, and continue to use its free cash flow to reduce debt. As a result, we expect the company to improve credit measures over the near term, including leverage approaching 6x and EBITDA interest coverage close to 2x by the end of fiscal 2012 to maintain the stable outlook. We would consider lowering the rating if operating performance and credit measures weaken with leverage closer to 7x and/or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate leverage could approach 7x if adjusted EBITDA were to decline more than 2% (assuming constant debt levels) resulting from constrained sales and/or higher input costs. Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise the ratings if the company reduces and sustains debt leverage closer to 5x while maintaining its market position and demonstrating a financial policy consistent with a higher rating. We estimate that adjusted EBITDA would need to increase more than 30% for this to occur at current debt levels. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Subordinated CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Yankee Finance Inc. YCC Holdings LLC Senior unsecured notes due 2016 CCC+ Recovery rating 6 Ratings Assigned The Yankee Candle Co. Inc. Senior secured $580 mil. term loan due 2019 BB- Recovery rating 1 Issue Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Senior unsecured 8.5% notes due 2015 CCC+ B Recovery rating 6 3