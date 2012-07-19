Overview
-- U.S. radio and TV broadcaster LBI Media Inc. (LBI) has
offered holders of its 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 and holders of
LBI Media Holdings Inc.'s 11% senior discount notes due 2013
(unrated) an option to exchange their notes at below par.
-- Under our criteria, we view the discounted offers, if successful, as
tantamount to a default.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LBI to 'CC' from 'CCC'
and the outlook remains negative.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would
lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the
exchange and lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated
notes due 2017 to 'D'.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Burbank, Calif.-based LBI Media Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'.
The issue-level rating on the company's 8.5% senior subordinated notes due
2017 remains 'CC' and the recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at
'6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Upon the exchange, we will lower the
issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to 'D'.
The issue-level rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019
remains 'CCC'. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '3' (50%
to 70% recovery expectation).
Rationale
On July 17, 2012, LBI announced its intent to reduce the outstanding principal
amount of indebtedness held by LBI and its parent, LBI Media Holdings Inc.
Subject to conditions such as early tender date and acceptance rates, the
company intends to exchange its 8.5% subordinated notes at 37% to 60% of par
with senior- and junior-priority secured notes, and exchange its 11% senior
discount notes with junior priority for subordinated notes at 20% to 23% of
par, with a new 11% senior-priority note due 2019, 11% junior-priority notes
due 2019, or 11% senior subordinated notes due 2019. The proposed notes will
rank junior to LBI's existing 9.25% first-priority senior secured notes due
2019 and accrues interest at an annual rate of 11% (8.5% payable in cash and
2.5% payable in kind). Concurrent with the exchange offer, LBI is seeking
consent from holders of its existing 9.25% senior secured notes due 2019 to
allow for, among other things, the issuance to the new notes. The 9.25%
noteholders are offered a cash consent payment equal to $5 per $1,000 of the
principal amount.
The exchange offer and the consent fee offered to 9.25% noteholders will
expire at midnight, New York City time, on Aug. 13, 2012, unless terminated or
withdrawn earlier.
The downgrade reflects the application of Standard & Poor's criteria on subpar
debt exchange transactions, which we view as tantamount to a default, to LBI's
debt exchange offer. We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further
review of the result of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends.
It is our preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers
succeed, we would not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the
previous 'CCC' level. If LBI effects the exchange as contemplated, we expect
it to continue having excessively high debt leverage and generate
discretionary cash flow deficits, requiring additional capital infusions,
asset sales, or debt restructuring, in our opinion.
In 2012, we believe LBI will benefit from expanding market coverage of
Estrella through additional station affiliations. We also expect improved ad
rates and inventory sellout in 2012 in light of the network's ratings
performance since its launch. Still, there is low visibility into LBI's
ability to improve ratings and revenue performance in radio, and we believe
this, combined with ongoing investments in Estrella, could continue hampering
overall EBITDA growth and margin expansion this year. Under our base-case
scenario, we believe revenue could grow at a mid- to high-single-digit
percentage rate, as growth in the TV segment led by Estrella more than offsets
flat to low single-digit percent declines in radio revenue. We expect
operating cost growth to decline in 2012 because of a lower number of new
programming launches, and cost-cutting initiatives in radio. As a result, we
believe EBITDA could be up at a mid-single-digit rate, absent more focused
cost-reduction efforts. We believe that, over the longer term, as the Estrella
network continues to gain traction with ad sales, it could help propel EBITDA
growth. Its key advantage is its strategy of counterprogramming the dominant
U.S. Hispanic network, Univision.
In the first quarter of 2012, LBI performed slightly above our expectations
due to cost-cutting initiatives. Revenue and EBITDA increased 8% and 5%,
respectively. Radio revenues declined 1% and EBITDA rose 62%, resulting from
lower selling and administrative costs. TV revenues increased 16%, while TV
segment EBITDA declined 63% as a result of new programming for Estrella TV and
network costs. The consolidated EBITDA margin was roughly 22.2% for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012--a considerable decline from margin levels of
around 35% prior to the launch of Estrella in September 2009.
Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and including the 11% senior
holding company discount notes) was extremely high, at 18.4x as of March. 31,
2011. EBITDA coverage of interest was fractional, at 0.6x for the 12 months
ended March 31, 2011. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain less
than 1x over the intermediate term, causing LBI to rely on revolver
availability to meet a portion of cash interest payments.
Liquidity
LBI's liquidity sources include availability under its $50 million revolving
credit facility due 2016 and cash balances of about $1.6 million as of March
31, 2012. Borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $5.4 million as
of March 31, 2012. Since March 31, 2012, LBI has borrowed $12.5 million to
fund interest payments in the second quarter. Funds from operations (before
working capital) were negative $16.1 million for the 12 months ended March 31,
2012. Uses of liquidity over the next 12 months include modest capital
expenditures, which we estimate could decline in 2012 to the $5 million area
following the completion of studio build-outs in 2011, and minimal working
capital needs. The revolving credit agreement contains a maintenance covenant
of 3.5x maximum first-priority debt to EBITDA with respect to revolver
borrowings. We expect that the company will have an adequate margin of
compliance with financial covenants to access full availability under the
revolver.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that we would lower the
corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) upon the exchange and
lower the issue-level rating on the 8.5% senior subordinated notes due 2017 to
'D'.
We will reassess the corporate credit rating on further review of the result
of the exchange offer and documents, and business trends. It is our
preliminary expectation that, in the event the tender offers succeed, we would
not raise the corporate credit rating higher than the previous 'CCC' level
based on the company's still excessively high debt leverage, negative
discretionary cash flow, and fractional EBITDA coverage of interest expense.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, May
12, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
LBI Media Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
LBI Media Inc.
Senior Secured CCC
Recovery Rating 3
Subordinated CC
Recovery Rating 6
