July 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on KeyCorp (Key; BBB+/Positive/A-2) are unaffected by the bank's decent second-quarter results, which were generally in line with our expectations. Net income was $236 million, up 18% from the first quarter and generally consistent with the $240 million earned during the second quarter of 2011. Key's net interest margin (NIM) compressed 10 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter to 3.06%, though 4 bps of this decline resulted from the write-off of fees as well as capitalized loan origination costs due to the early termination of leveraged leases. We expect the NIM to be 3.15%-3.22% for the remainder of 2012, given the redemption of higher-cost capital and the continued run-off of higher-cost certificates of deposit. Profitability continued to benefit from credit leverage, with credit provisions lagging net charge-offs (NCOs) by $56 million. Noninterest income increased slightly on a core basis--$11 million of the $13 million increase related to the early termination of leveraged leases. Key announced an initiative to save $150 million to $200 million of noninterest expense by year-end 2013, with the full cost savings to be realized in 2014. Management expects that this could shave 4%-5% off Key's high 69% efficiency ratio assuming no change in revenue. We believe this initiative reflects the continued challenges of increasing revenues amid a tentative economic recovery and persistently low interest rates. The bank's balance sheet contracted slightly relative to the first quarter, with total assets declining 1% to $86.5 billion. Loans were essentially flat, with growth in commercial, financial, agriculture, and home equity loans offset by run-off in Key's exit loan portfolio. We expect that Key's loan portfolio will slowly increase over the next few quarters, reflecting increased lending opportunities and the gradually decreasing impact of exit portfolio run-off. As we expected, credit continues to improve at a decelerating rate. NCOs declined 19 bps from the previous quarter to 63 bps, approaching management's target of 40 bps to 50 bps. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), including all restructured loans and discontinued operations, were down less than 2% from the previous quarter and 18% from the second quarter of 2011. We expect NPAs will continue to decline at a slower pace over the next few quarters. Similar to peers, Key's continues to benefit from an influx of customer deposits. On July 13, the bank completed its acquisition of HSBC branches in upstate New York, which added $2.1 billion in deposits after the second quarter ended. Capital ratios continued to strengthen in the second quarter, with the bank's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets up 18 bps to 10.44%. After the second quarter ended, Key redeemed $707 million of trust preferred securities. Our outlook on Key remains positive, given that we expect further improvements in profitability, loan performance, and capital ratios over the next two years. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.