BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
July 19 Express Scripts Holding Co : * Moodys says Express scripts new pharmacy network agreement with walgreen is
credit positive; ratings unchanged * Rpt-moodys says express scripts new pharmacy network agreement with
walgreen is credit positive; ratings unchanged
