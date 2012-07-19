Overview
-- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar announced it is acquiring 12 stations from
Newport Television Holdings and that it has concluded its review of strategic
alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company,
removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will
maintain a lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter' EBITDA ratio of 7x
or less over the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an
adequate amount of headroom with covenants.
Rating Action
On July 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'B' corporate
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. At
the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with
negative implications on July 29, 2011, following the company's announcement
that its board was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder
value. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action reflects our belief that the board has decided to optimize
its portfolio of TV stations through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.
Our affirmation of the rating and revision of the outlook to stable assumes
this will be done within the 7x leverage (based on trailing-eight-quarter
EBITDA) target appropriate for the 'B' rating. If the company increases
leverage beyond 7x on a sustained basis, we could lower the rating without
either revising our outlook or placing the rating on CreditWatch. This action
closes out the CreditWatch.
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a
lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over
the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of
headroom with covenants. The additional stations could allow for increased
leverage in retransmission fee negotiations and cost savings from increased
scale. Initially, we expect leverage could increase slightly, but we believe
that pro forma lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA will be 7x
or less. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.
For 2012, we expect a strong turnaround in revenue and EBITDA starting in the
middle of the year, as political ad revenue increases sharply before the
presidential and congressional elections. We expect revenue to increase around
20%, with core ad revenue experiencing mid-single-digit percent growth,
benefiting from the acquisition of three stations in 2011. Retransmission
fees, which account for about 12% of revenue, will likely grow around 50% in
2012, primarily on contracts renegotiated in 2011. We estimate Nexstar's
EBITDA margin will increase to the upper-30% area from 31.4% in 2011 on sharp
increases in political ad spending and high-margin retransmission fees.
In the quarter ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's revenue growth of 19.6% was
attributable to higher core ad revenue, political revenue, and retransmission
fees. Core national and local ad revenue rose 5% and 16%, respectively,
boosted by the acquisition of three stations in 2011. EBITDA increased 42%
year over year, reflecting the increase in retransmission fees and political
spending. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 33%,
down from 36% for the same period last year. The decline reflects the lack of
significant political ad spending, which we expect to return in the second
half of 2012.
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Nexstar's lease-adjusted EBITDA
coverage of total interest expense was 2x, similar to levels from the period
one year ago. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was still high, at around 6.2x as
of March 31, 2012, up from 5.8x one year ago, as a modest decrease in debt was
more than offset by the drop in EBITDA from the lack of significant political
spending. Lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA
remained high, at about 6.0x at March 31, 2012, although it was down from 6.6x
the previous year.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that Nexstar will maintain a
lease-adjusted debt to trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA ratio of 7x or less over
the intermediate term, along with adequate liquidity and an adequate amount of
headroom with covenants. We could raise the rating if the company achieves its
revenue and cost synergies and lowers leverage below 6.5x on a sustained
basis. Although less likely, we could lower the rating if leverage rises
to--and remains above--7x on a sustained basis. This could be the result of
further debt-financed acquisitions or operating performance below our
expectations.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S.Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak
Economic Recovery, July 10, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 12, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10,
2012
-- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S.
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
-- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures,
March 21, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Mission Broadcasting
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 4 4
Mission Broadcasting
Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1 1
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Nexstar Finance LLC
Subordinated CCC+ CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.