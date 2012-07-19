July 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on approximately $1.14
billion in revenue bonds issued by the Illinois Health Facilities Authority and
the Illinois Finance Authority on behalf of Advocate Health Care, and its 'F1+'
short-term ratings on the following Illinois Finance Authority bonds based upon
self-liquidity provided by Advocate:
--$51.9 million put bonds, series 2003A&C;
--$137.2 million put bonds, series 2008A-1, 2 &3;
--$21.9 million put bonds, series 2008C-3B;
--$70 million put bonds, series 2011B.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are unsecured obligations of the obligated group. They are not secured
by a pledge of, mortgage on, or security interest in any obligated group assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY: Advocate's strong operating cash flow
generation has led to substantial balance sheet strength, with liquidity
indicators that well exceed Fitch's 'AA' category median ratios.
ROBUST DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Advocate's light debt burden combined with strong
profitability has resulted in robust coverage of maximum annual debt service
(MADS) by EBITDA of 9.6x and 10.6x in 2011 and 2010, respectively, which exceed
the Fitch 'AA' category median metrics.
LEADING MARKET SHARE POSITION: Advocate is the largest healthcare provider in
the State of Illinois and maintains a leading market share that is more than
double its nearest competitor in the highly competitive six-county Chicago
metropolitan area.
INTEGRATED DELIVERY PLATFORM: Advocate's integrated delivery approach
facilitates increased physician alignment, efficient coordination of care and
effective contracting and positions the organization for the expected
implementation of healthcare reform.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA' rating reflects Advocate's strong liquidity and profitability, robust
debt service coverage, leading market share position in the Chicago land area
and its integrated physician model. Advocate's historical profitability has been
very strong. From 2008 through 2011, Advocate has generated operating margins
between 4.9% and 7.4% and operating EBITDA margins ranging from 9.5% to 12.1%.
In fiscal 2011, the system generated operating and operating EBITDA margins of
6.5% and 11.1%, respectively, which exceed the respective 'AA' medians of 4.3%
and 10.6%. As a result of the system's strong cash flow generation and modest
capital spending, Advocate's liquidity metrics are among the strongest in
Fitch's not for profit portfolio. At March 31, 2012, Advocate's unrestricted
cash and investments totaled $3.2 billion which translates into 280.9 days cash
on hand (DCOH), cushion ratio of 49x and 262.1% cash and investments to
long-term debt; all of which exceed Fitch's respective 'AA' category medians of
240 DCOH, 22.4x cushion ratio and 159%.
Advocate's debt burden is light as indicated by MADS equating to just 1.4% of
2011 total revenues and debt to 2011 EBITDA of 1.9x. Advocate's strong
profitability coupled with its light debt burden results in robust coverage of
MADS by EBITDA of 9.6x and 10.6x in fiscal 2011 and 2010, respectively, which is
favorable to Fitch's 'AA' category median of 5.0x.
A key rating consideration continues to be Advocate's strong market position and
coverage in the fragmented Chicago metropolitan market. Advocate remains the
market share leader in the six-county Chicago metropolitan area with a 15.7%
market share through Dec. 30, 2011 compared with its closest competitor,
Presence Health Care (fka Resurrection Health Care, revenues rated 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch) with a 10.6% market share. Fitch believes Advocate
benefits from its wide geographic coverage across the metropolitan area with 11
hospitals and over 200 separate sites including outpatient clinics, imaging
centers, physician offices and urgent care centers. Furthermore, Advocate has a
highly aligned medical staff with over 700 employed physician full-time
employees (FTEs) in the Advocate Medical Group and its 4,100-member
physician-hospital organization (PHO). While not without risk, Fitch views
Advocate's recent initiatives in 'value based' reimbursement favorably as its
better positions the organization towards the expected full implementation of
the PPACA in 2014.
The 'F1+' rating reflects the strength of Advocate's cash and investment
position to pay the cost of a mandatory tender on the series 2011B, 2003A,
2003C, 2008A-1, 2008A-2, 2008A-3 and 2008C-3B put bonds. At June 30, 2012,
Advocate's eligible cash and investment position available for same-day
settlement (see Fitch's report 'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based
on Internal Liquidity' dated June 15, 2012) would cover the cost of the maximum
mandatory put on any given date in excess of Fitch's criteria of 1.25x. Advocate
has provided Fitch with an internal procedures letter outlining the procedures
to meet any un-remarketed puts. In addition, Advocate provides monthly liquidity
reports to Fitch to monitor the sufficiency of Advocate's cash and investment
position relative to its mandatory put exposure.
At March 31, 2012 Advocate had total long-term debt of $1.2 billion, of which
$321 million are weekly variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs), $70 million are
Windows VRDBs, and $211 million are put bonds. The debt mix is 40% traditional
fixed rate, 27% VRDBs, and 27% are in various put modes. Advocate is
counter-party to three floating- to fixed-rate swaps with a total notional value
of $326.3 million. The mark-to-market on the swaps at June 30, 2011 was
approximately negative $72.4 million with no collateral posting required.
MADS is measured at $65.8 million as provided by the underwriter. Through March
31, 2012, MADS as percentage of revenues was a low 1.4% and long-term debt
equated to 2x EBITDA; both of which are lighter than the 'AA' category medians
of 2.6% and 3x, respectively. Further, long-term debt to capitalization was a
low 25.2% against Fitch's 'AA' category median of 34%.
The Stable Outlook reflects the strong financial profile of the system which
provides strong financial cushion for the uncertainties that will impact the
sector with further implementation of PPACA. Fitch believes Advocate's
experienced management team and effective management practices should ensure
strong relative performance over the longer term.
Advocate is an integrated health care system composed of 10 acute care
hospitals, two integrated children's hospitals, a home health agency, and over
200 sites located throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and in Bloomington,
IL. Total revenues in audited fiscal 2011 were $4.65 billion (reflects Fitch's
reclassification of bad debt to an expense).
Advocate's disclosure is outstanding and includes annual audited financial
statements as well as quarterly unaudited balance sheet, income statement, cash
flow statement, an extensive MD&A, and utilization statistics. The information
is posted to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. In
addition, management holds quarterly calls with rating agencies and annual calls
with investors. Fitch considers Advocate's disclosure standards to be best
practice.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue
Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from
Citigroup as Underwriter.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 20, 2011;
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity' dated
June 20, 2011.
For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity
Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria