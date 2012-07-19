BRIEF-Wing Tai enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Wing Tai China has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to dispose off to Xu Chang Co its 100% interest in Winnamax Investment
July 19 Walgreens , Express Scripts : * Moodys says walgreens and Express Scripts new pharmacy network agreement
is a credit positive * Rpt-moodys says walgreens and express scripts new pharmacy network
agreement is a credit positive
