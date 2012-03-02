Overview
-- U.S. energy exploration and production company Forest Oil Corp. could
exceed our 4x leverage target in 2013 without meaningful growth in its liquids
production.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate
credit rating, on Forest. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to
negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects weak natural gas prices, and
uncertainties regarding the company's ability to grow its liquids-production
to acceptable levels while managing its cost profile.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Denver-based Forest Oil Corp. (Forest) to negative from stable and affirmed
all of its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on the
company.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the potential for leverage to exceed our 4x
downgrade threshold in 2013. Forest is levered primarily to very weak natural
gas, and it is focusing its drilling program primarily on more profitable
liquids (oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). However, Forest is relatively new
to some of its liquids-rich plays, including the Eagle Ford and Permian
basins, adding some uncertainty around its liquids-production growth and
drilling costs over the next couple years. Given that most of its production
will continue to come from natural gas (we forecast about 70% over the next
couple years) and its weak hedge book in 2013, Forest's profitability and
credit measures will depend on a successful drilling program in its
liquids-rich basins.
At our price deck, which for oil and gas in 2013 is $70 per barrel and $3.25
per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), respectively, we forecast that Forest will need
to increase oil production at least 20% from 2012 to 2013 to remain below our
4x downgrade trigger. We think this is achievable given its good acreage
positions in prolific oil-rich basins, but we think it will depend on good
production from its liquids-rich wells while maintaining cash costs in-line
with current $2.44/Mcfe to $2.71/Mcfe guidance. If this occurs, we will revise
the outlook to stable.
The rating on Forest reflects the capital-intensive and cyclical nature of the
E&P industry and a reserve mix that is weighted toward weak natural gas
prices. Ratings also reflect the company's good liquidity, onshore geographic
diversity, and the relatively low-risk nature of its drilling program. With
the spin-off of its Canadian assets (Lone Pine), the company's remaining
reserves are now levered exclusively to the U.S. We consider Forest to have an
"aggressive" financial risk and "fair" business profile (as our criteria
define the term).
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Forest had about $1.9 billion in total adjusted debt,
leaving last 12 months (LTM) debt to EBITDA at 3.5x. Standard & Poor's uses a
price assumption for oil of $80/bbl in 2012 and $70 thereafter and for gas of
$3/Mcf in 2012, $3.25/Mcf in 2013, and $4/Mcf thereafter. Incorporating
Forest's 2012 hedge position of nearly two-thirds of expected gas production
at about $5.30/Mcf, we forecast that leverage at year end will be in the low
to mid 3x range, which we consider to be appropriate for the current rating
category. However, under our 2013 pricing assumption, assuming production is
flat versus 2012, and incorporating its soft hedges of about a third of gas
production at an average of $4.02/Mcf, we currently forecast year-end 2013
leverage of nearly 4.5x, which is very aggressive.
Under our current hydrocarbon pricing assumptions, and assuming a capital
spending budget of nearly $600 million this year and $400 million next year,
we currently forecast that Forest could outspend internally generated cash
flow by up to $100 million in 2012 and between $75 million and $100 million in
2013 (on funds from operations (FFO) of about $375 million and $300 million,
respectively, in 2012 and 2013). There is risk that its borrowing base could
be reduced at its next redetermination given its exposure to natural gas.
However, the company had ample availability of $1.15 billion on Dec. 31, 2011,
and we think that Forest will be able to support our projected outspending of
its internal cash flows even with a lower borrowing base.
Standard & Poor's characterizes Forest's business profile as fair. Forest is
one of the largest E&P companies in the 'BB-' rating category with 1.9
trillion cubic feet of reserves. Approximately 55% of these reserves are
proved developed and an aggressive three-quarters are natural gas. Forest
maintains a good cost structure, with levered breakeven costs about $5/Mcfe,
which is in line to similarly rated peers. Its gas production primarily in the
lower cost Haynesville has historically benefited its costs. However, over the
next several years, we think that lifting costs could increase modestly due to
slightly higher liquids production out of the Granite Wash, Eagle Ford, and
Wolfcamp. However, improved profitability from its liquids should more than
offset any increase in costs.
Forest's business profile benefits from a strategy that emphasizes drill bit
reserve replacement. The strategy means that Forest is unlikely to overpay for
existing reserves but it also relies on exploration spending to discover
future reserves, which can be risky. Over the past several years, the
company's drill-bit reserve replacement has been more than 150%. We think that
reserve replacement is likely to slow as the company gets larger, but we
expect management's organic reserve replacement focus to continue.
Liquidity
We consider Forest's liquidity to be "strong". Our assessment of the liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- On Dec. 31, 2011, Forest had approximately $1.15 billion of
availability on its $1.25 billion borrowing base and $3 million of cash on
hand.
-- We think Forest will spend $600 million in 2012. At this level, we
believe sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next
year and that net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by more than 30%.
-- We believe that there is a risk that Forest's borrowing base could be
lowered at its next redetermination given its exposure to natural gas.
However, we believe that its decent hedges in 2012 should limit this reduction
somewhat. Still, we think that Forest has sufficient availability that it will
maintain strong liquidity under our current assumptions.
-- We view Forest as having a well-established and solid relationship
with banks. Its revolver includes a maximum total debt to EBITDA of 4.5x.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Forest's secured notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the
corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The issue level rating on the unsecured notes is 'B' (two notches
lower than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Forest, published Aug. 18, 2011.
Outlook
The outlook is negative because we believe Forest could possibly exceed
leverage of 4x in 2013 if its liquids-rich drilling program performs below our
expectations. For a stable outlook, we envision that Forest would need to
increase oil production by more than 20% between 2012 and 2013 to generate
profits necessary to maintain leverage below 4x. We think that Forest could
also exceed our downgrade trigger if it adds debt to finance a more aggressive
capital spending plan or an acquisition. We could revise the outlook to stable
if its liquids focused drilling program is successful and costs are in-line,
or below, current guidance.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Forest Oil Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Forest Oil Corp.
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 6