Overview -- New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. has reduced debt levels with proceeds from the sale of assets. We expect leverage to continue to decline with additional debt reduction during 2012. -- We expect the company's profitability and cash flow generation to improve with elimination of operating losses associated with its Mexx brand and reduced overhead costs. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B'. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for continued debt reduction during 2012 and relatively stable operating performance for the continuing brands. Rating Action On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on New York City-based Liz Claiborne Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive implications on Oct. 14, 2011, following the company's announcement that it had entered a definitive agreement to sell several brands and use proceeds to repay debt. At the same time, we raised the issue rating on the company's senior secured notes and unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and to 'CCC+' from 'CCC', respectively. We revised the recovery rating on the senior secured notes to '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3'. Our unsecured recovery rating remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The one-notch upgrade reflects our view that Liz Claiborne's credit measures have improved and operations have largely stabilized following the substantial sale of assets, including trademarks to its legacy Liz Claiborne brand and struggling Mexx brand, during the second half of 2011. Thus far, the company has deployed a portion of the proceeds from the asset sales to reduce debt. We expect it to undertake further debt reductions with excess cash on balance sheet during the course of 2012. The lower recovery rating largely reflects the decline in the company's pro forma EBITDA following the asset sale transactions. The ratings on Liz Claiborne reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile has improved following the sale of assets resulting in lower debt levels, but remains "highly leveraged" (as defined by our criteria). In addition, we believe the company's business risk profile will continue to be "weak" given its ongoing exposure to fashion risk within the highly competitive apparel industry and still-soft consumer discretionary spending. Our assessment incorporates our expectation that its business risk will improve for at least the next year with greater management focus on operation of its core assets and elimination of the drag from the Mexx brand. We expect credit protection measures to continue to improve for 2012 with additional debt reduction. The company has utilized a portion of the proceeds from asset sales completed during the second half of 2011 (totaling roughly $450 million) to reduce debt. The company has significantly reduced its level of operating leases with the sale of Mexx, which we include in our adjusted debt calculation. As such, we estimate pro forma debt-to-EBITDA leverage for continuing operations to be roughly 6.2x for fiscal 2011, adjusted for the additional EUR40 million reduction of debt during the first quarter of 2012. The company's leverage is in line with our indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile descriptor which includes debt-to-EBITDA leverage of over 5x. However, we expect the company to continue to reduce debt levels and further reduce leverage to the mid 5x area by the end of 2012. In particular, our forecast for 2012 includes the following assumptions: -- The company's operating performance for its remaining brands is sound despite still-weak consumer discretionary spending. -- Profitability will improve with planned reduction in corporate overhead in line with the now-smaller size and scope of business. Also, the company should also benefit from the decline in cotton costs, one of the company's more meaningful raw materials, beginning in the second half of 2012. -- The company will continue to reduce debt with excess cash balances. Despite the reduced scope of the company's business, we believe the company will remain a meaningful, mid-sized player within the apparel industry with about $1.5 billion in revenues. The company's three continuing brands (Kate Spade, Lucky Brands, and Juicy Couture) are well recognized and will benefit by increased management focus as the previously struggling Mexx brand has been eliminated. Following the sale of Mexx, which operated in Europe and Canada, international revenues will be reduced to less than 10%; however, the company plans to enlarge its Kate Spade brand internationally in Europe and Asia. Liquidity We believe Liz Claiborne has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our liquidity criteria) to meet its needs over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash sources included $179 million in cash on the balance sheet and good availability under its $350 million U.S. asset-based revolving credit facility, which expires in August 2014. The credit facility was undrawn at year-end 2011 and had $271 million in excess capacity (reflecting $33.9 million of letters of credit outstanding and the $45 million minimum availability requirement). Near-term debt maturities remain modest, with no significant maturities until July 2013 when the 5% Euro Notes mature; outstanding balance was reduced to EUR81.5 million during first quarter 2012. Capital expenditures are a primary use of cash, which management projects to be approximately $75 million in 2012. The company does not pay a dividend. In accordance with the key quantitative measures in "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers" (published Sept. 28, 2011), relevant aspects of Liz Claiborne's liquidity are, in our view: -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Liz Claiborne Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following this article. Outlook Our ratings outlook on Liz Claiborne is stable. We believe operating performance will be relatively stable going forward without the drag from the Mexx business. In addition, we believe the company's profitability will benefit from corporate overhead cost reduction initiatives. However, we could lower the rating if the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio does not decline below 6x by the end of fiscal 2012, possibly as a result of weaker operating performance, and the company does not continue to reduce debt balances. Though unlikely, we could raise the rating if we believe the company can sustain debt to EBITDA leverage below 4.5x and FFO to debt approaches 20%. EBITDA would have to increase about 35% from current levels for this to occur. Ratings List Upgraded; Off Watch To From Liz Claiborne Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch pos/-- Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised Liz Claiborne Inc. Senior secured B B-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 4 3 Issue Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Unchanged Liz Claiborne Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos Recovery rating 6 6