July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Kyiv's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B-', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(ukr)' with Stable Outlook. The rating action also affects the city's outstanding debt issues totalling USD800m. The affirmation reflects the city's capital status and implicit support by the central government, improved budgetary performance, underpinned by sound economic activity and curbing of spending. The ratings also factor in increased direct risk, material immediate refinancing risk, stemming from maturing external bonds and local bank loans, and exposure to foreign currency risk on eurobonds. Fitch's base case is that Kyiv will succeed in refinancing a USD250m bond and renegotiating repayment of bank loans totalling UAH450m which mature in H212. The agency considers the city's immediate refinancing risk as material due to the significant amount of refinancing and limited capacity of the domestic debt capital market. If the city fails to refinance these maturing notes and loans, Fitch would consider taking negative rating action. Additionally, if there were a material increase in direct risk above expectations Fitch could take negative rating action. Conversely, sustainable sound budgetary performance leading to direct risk to current balance ratio matching average debt maturities along with reduced refinancing risk could trigger a positive rating action. In Fitch's view, Kyiv's status as Ukraine's capital and integration of its administration into the executive branch of the state remains a support factor for the city's ratings. Kyiv's political and economic importance to the central government benefits the city's budget, reducing downside risks at turbulent times. Fitch expects continued improvement in the city's budgetary performance with the full-year operating margin at about 11%-12% in 2012. The agency also expects Kyiv's deficit before debt variation to slightly decrease to 7%-9% of total revenue in 2012-2014. Kyiv's operating balance improved to UAH1.4bn of operating revenue, or 9.8% in 2011, up from negative UAH736m in 2010. Fitch expects the city's direct risk to increase to UAH11bn in 2012, or 70%-72% of its current revenue (2011: 67%). The city's 2011 direct risk stock was 67% composed of external bonds totalling USD800m, domestic bank loans (13%) and promissory notes for restructured obligations of utility companies (20%). Kyiv is Ukraine's economic and financial centre and accounted for 19% of the country's GDP in 2010. Kyiv's well-diversified and service-oriented economy supports a strong in the national context socio-economic profile, with wealth indicators that significantly exceeded the national average in 2007-2011. The administration forecasts continued growth of the city's economy at 4%-5% yoy in 2012-2014. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2011, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States