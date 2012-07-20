July 20 - The U.S. economy has been improving since the 2007-2009 recession,
and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expects growth to continue through 2012,
though at a slow pace. The gradual recovery is helping to support stable ratings
on U.S. packaging companies, Standard & Poor's said in a report published July
19, 2012, on RatingsDirect titled, "U.S. Packaging Companies Will Likely Remain
Stable
During A Slow Economic Recovery."
Most companies we rate in this sector--21 of a total 24--are speculative-grade
(rated 'BB+' or lower). We rate more than half of those 'B+' or below,
suggesting that these companies are vulnerable even to modest changes in
business conditions. But demand for food and beverage packaging has been
fairly steady, and most companies were able to pass higher costs on to
customers quickly following an increase in raw material prices earlier this
year. In addition, the recent decrease in raw material costs in the past few
months should provide the potential for higher operating margins in the next
few quarters, and we expect our ratings on the sector to remain stable.
Our 2012 baseline forecast includes continuing slow economic growth, stable
consumer spending, and a modest improvement in the unemployment and household
savings rates, which should support credit quality for most packaging
companies. We do not expect to downgrade many companies, as our two negative
outlooks in the sector indicate, and we believe that most companies we rate
have "adequate" liquidity (according to our criteria definitions). But we also
do not expect many upgrades (two companies have positive outlooks) for the
remainder of the year. Rating outlooks for the other 20 issuers in the sector
are stable.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.