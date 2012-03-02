March 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Pemex Finance Ltd. with a Stable Rating Outlook: --Series 1998 9.15% Notes due 2018 at 'A'; --Series 1999 10.61% Notes due 2017 at 'A'; --Series 1999 LIBOR+ 3.50% Notes due 2014 at 'A'; --Series 1999 LIBOR+ 3.25% notes due 2014 at 'A'. PEMEX Finance Ltd. is a Cayman Islands special purpose company wholly owned by Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) S.A. de C.V. The program is backed by the sale of future sales of Maya crude oil to designated U.S., Canadian and Aruban customers. The total outstanding balance of the program is approximately $615 million, the equivalent to 1.14% of PEMEX's total debt. The rating affirmation reflects PEMEX's ability to produce and export crude oil; the strong legal structure that guarantees oil export payments will be made offshore, mitigating diversion risk; the low likelihood that the sovereign would impose material or permanent restrictions on crude oil exports; and the high quarterly debt-service coverage ratios (averaged 198.87 times during 2011) that should offer protection to investors from declines in both price and production volumes. Over the course of 2011 the designated customers' monthly collections were over $2 billion and the outstanding balance of the program decreased by $65 million, which is reflected in the increased debt-service coverage ratios. Collections increased during 2011 mainly as a result of an increase in Maya crude oil prices, which have been increasing at a rate of approximately 25% over the last two years, returning to pre-crisis levels. PEMEX, Mexico's state oil and natural gas Company, has sole responsibility for owing and managing the oil and gas industry in Mexico. It's the nation largest company and ranks among the world's largest vertically integrated petroleum enterprises. A sovereign report regarding the credit rating of Mexico, as well as a full rating report on PEMEX is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria' (June 24, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)' (June 14, 2010); --'Mexico' (Jan. 12, 2012); --'Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck