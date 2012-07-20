(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Bertelsmann AG's (Bertelsmann) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. Bertelsmann's ratings take into account the company's performance across a diverse portfolio of media and support services businesses, stable margins, low capital intensity, good cash flow and measured financial policies. Considerable portfolio restructuring has resulted in businesses with a revenue base approaching EUR5bn having been disposed or exited over the past several years. With some of these either low or negative margin businesses, Bertelsmann's earnings and cash flow profile, is expected to remain relatively stable in the event of heightened economic pressures, should they materialise. Management has signalled that growth opportunities will continue to be sought, through expansion into emerging markets and potentially adjacent business sectors. RTL Group, the company's listed commercial TV broadcasting business, underpins Bertelsmann's credit profile, accounting for 38% and 60% of 2011 sales and EBIT, respectively. The group has a broad portfolio of European TV assets, typically positioned as the market number one or two, with these businesses predominantly weighted to northern Europe: Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Portfolio diversification, its audience position and advertising share in these countries, support a high margin business and makes RTL one of Europe's more resilient commercial TV broadcasters. Fremantle, the group's production division, adds balance to more cyclical adverting revenues. These businesses removed significant costs and performed well in the recession of 2009, although in Fitch's view, further cost savings would be more limited in the event of further worsening in economic conditions. Bertelmann's remaining businesses, Arvato (media & communications support services), Gruner & Jahr (magazines publishing) and Random House (book publishing), represent lower margin but nonetheless stable businesses with the print media businesses proving notably more resilient than in some other markets. While a diverse mix of businesses offering no obvious revenue or cost synergies, management has demonstrated an ability to manage its portfolio of media assets well. Cash flow performance is in line with similarly rated peers and management has demonstrated commitment to deleveraging over the past several years. With leverage (defined by Bertelsmann, as lease, pension and profit participation certificate adjusted debt to EBITDA), within the company's target of below 2.5x, the recently agreed change in legal status (to a KGaA, a partnership limited by shares) is designed to open the way for a public listing. In Fitch's view, this could lead to a more expansive approach to M&A, although the prevailing family ownership and management have traditionally exercised a fairly conservative approach to M&A driven leverage. The change in legal designation has no impact on Bertelsmann's ratings given that it does not change the group's underlying operating businesses. Fitch's preferred measure of leverage, in Bertelsmann's case, PPC adjusted FFO net adjusted leverage, stood at 2.0x at YE11. With distributions to minorities (special dividends and minority buy-outs) likely to exert less pressure on free cash flow going forward, leverage is expected to trend lower in Fitch's rating case, given underlying cash flow performance. However, with management potentially in a more expansive mood, M&A could maintain leverage at current levels. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - PPC adjusted FFO net adjusted leverage that were sustained above 2.5x (YE11: 2.0x), whether through weak operating performance or M&A activity would create downward ratings pressure. - Pre-dividend free cash flow to sales consistently below 4% (YE11: 6.8%) would likewise lead to negative rating pressure. Positive: Given the weighting of earnings towards commercial TV (a sector that Fitch deems as typically residing no higher than the BBB category), the lower margins of the remaining businesses and the current financial profile of the group, an upgrade is currently deemed unlikely. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)