July 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its Harley-Davidson Financial Services,
Inc. (HDFS) and Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC) subsidiaries to
'A-'. The Rating Outlooks for HOG, HDFS and HDFC are Stable. See below for a
complete list of ratings.
The upgrades reflect the motorcycle manufacturer's leading position in the U.S.
heavyweight motorcycle segment, its robust cash liquidity position, high EBITDA
margins and low operating company (OC) leverage. Demand for Harley-Davidson
motorcycles remains strong in the U.S., with dealer sales growing consistently
since early 2011, while outside the U.S. the company continues to see positive
growth trends in emerging markets. Demand in Europe is likely to weaken,
however, as a result of the region's challenging economic conditions.
Nonetheless, HOG's cost structure continues to improve as a result of its
significant restructuring actions, which are nearing completion, while HDFS
continues to experience good asset performance and funding access. Although the
OC's restructuring program will result in somewhat higher expenses through the
remainder of 2012, over the long term the changes will provide it with
significantly greater manufacturing flexibility and lower operating costs.
HDFS's ratings reflect its close operating relationship with HOG, which is
governed by a support agreement under which HOG must maintain HDFS's
fixed-charge coverage at 1.25x and minimum net worth of $40 million. HDFS's
ratings are linked to HOG, as Fitch believes that the company is strategically
important to its parent and there is an implicit level of support between the
two entities.
The main risk to HOG's ratings is the potential for a global economic slowdown
to pressure heavyweight motorcycle demand and reverse the positive growth trends
that have taken hold since early last year. This could weaken the company's
credit metrics and pressure the company's liquidity. A downturn that is
accompanied by tightening credit markets could also challenge HDFS's ability to
access stable sources of capital, and under a particularly stressed scenario,
HOG might need to provide financial support to HDFS under the support agreement.
Despite these potential risks, however, the company is in a much better position
today to withstand a downturn than it was several years ago. The operational
restructuring has produced a more flexible cost structure, and, by discontinuing
Buell and selling MV Agusta, the company is now focused solely on its namesake
brand. In addition, management's commitment to holding a sufficient level of
liquidity (including both cash and revolver availability) to cover the company's
projected liquidity needs for a rolling 12-month period adds to its financial
flexibility. Low operating company debt and well-funded pension plans further
strengthen the company's ability to manage a decline in demand.
The Stable Outlook on HOG's ratings suggests that a further upgrade is unlikely
prior to the repayment of the remaining OC debt. Longer term, Fitch could
potentially upgrade HOG's ratings if global heavyweight motorcycle demand
continues to grow and the company increases its market share, particularly
outside the U.S. Other factors that could influence a positive rating action
would be further margin expansion at the OC and/or further improvement in the
performance of HDFS. In particular, continued diversity of HDFS's funding and
long-term stabilization of asset quality metrics are factors that Fitch would
consider for an upgrade.
On the other hand, Fitch could consider taking a negative rating action on HOG
in the event that there is a severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle
demand that leads to a fundamental weakening of the company's credit profile. A
change in financial policy toward increasing debt or reducing liquidity at the
OC would also be viewed negatively, as would a change in business strategy that
diverts management's focus from the core Harley-Davidson brand. A negative
rating action also could be considered if HDFS experiences difficulties in
obtaining long-term funding for new originations in a tight capital market
environment, if it significantly increases its reliance on secured debt or
commercial paper, or if it sees a substantial deterioration in asset quality.
HOG is nearing completion of the operational restructuring that it began in
2009. Through year-end 2011, the company had spent about $292 million in cash
related to the restructuring, and estimates that it will spend another $40
million to $50 million in cash before the plan is completed in 2013. HOG
estimates annualized expense savings associated with the restructuring (compared
with 2008 levels) will run between $275 million and $295 million in 2012 and
between $315 million and $335 million when the program is complete. Fitch views
the restructuring plan, which has grown in scope since it was begun three years
ago, as an important driver of HOG's credit profile improvement. Once completed,
Fitch expects that the company will not only have a lower cost base leading to
generally higher margins, but that it will also provide HOG with the ability to
flex its operations up and down to better match production to actual demand.
The credit profile of HOG's operating company has strengthened over the past
year as its operating performance improved, while debt has remained flat. At the
end of the first quarter of 2012, Fitch-calculated leverage (debt/EBITDA) stood
at 0.3x, with the operating company carrying only $303 million in debt on its
balance sheet. Fitch-calculated EBITDA in the 12 months ended April 1, 2012 was
$923 million, resulting in a relatively high EBITDA margin of 18.9%. Fitch does
not expect HOG to incur any additional debt at the OC for the foreseeable
future, which will keep leverage very low. The remaining OC debt matures in
February 2014, and Fitch expects HOG to repay these notes with cash on hand when
due, allowing the OC to be debt free in less than two years. Fitch notes that
HOG carried no debt at its OC prior to its acquisition of MV Agusta in 2008.
HOG's liquidity remains strong, with the OC holding $1.1 billion of cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities as of April 1, 2012, and after backing out
its debt, the OC was in a $761 million net cash position. This was despite the
company making another $200 million voluntary contribution to its pension plans
in this year's first quarter, just as it did in the same period last year. Even
with the discretionary pension contribution, OC free cash flow was a relatively
robust $497 million in the 12 months ended April 1, 2012. For the full year,
increased capital spending and higher dividends are likely to put some downward
pressure on free cash flow, although Fitch expects it to remain positive and
relatively strong. The company has indicated that capital spending in 2012 will
total between $190 million and $210 million versus actual capital spending of
$180 million in 2011. Pro forma for the first quarter discretionary
contribution, Fitch calculates that the company's pensions would be about 93%
funded on a projected benefit obligation basis.
HDFS's operating performance over the last two years has benefitted from
decreased loan loss provisioning due to improved asset quality performance.
Total delinquencies (30+ day past due receivables) and net losses as a
percentage of total receivables were 2.6% and 1.0%, respectively as of April 1,
2012 compared to 1.6% and 3.7%, respectively, one-year prior. However, operating
income was relatively flat for the quarter ended April 1, 2012 compared to the
same period one-year prior. HDFS reported operating income of $67.8 million for
first-quarter 2012 compared to $68 million for the first-quarter 2011. Fitch
expects operating performance for full-year 2012 to be slightly lower than 2011
as a result of decreased net interest income as the retail receivables portfolio
continues to contract and increased competition in the prime retail lending
environment.
As of the quarter ended April 1, 2012, HDFS had access to $2.6 billion of
liquidity, which included $1.4 billion of consolidated balance sheet cash and
marketable securities (including the $1.1 billion at the OC) and $1.1 billion of
availability under its credit facilities. Fitch believes HDFS has sufficient
liquidity to meet upcoming maturities in the near term. In addition, the
company's funding profile has improved substantially over the last several years
with the lengthening of its credit facilities and increased unsecured funding.
Leverage, as measured by total debt divided by tangible equity was 6.4x at April
1, 2012 compared to 6.2x the same period, one-year prior. The company's equity
base is of high quality with no material goodwill or intangibles. Fitch believes
HDFS's leverage is consistent with similarly rated captive finance peers and
within the historical range of between 5.0x and 7.0x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Repayment of the remaining operating company debt;
--Continued growth in global heavyweight motorcycle demand;
--HOG maintaining or growing its share of the global heavyweight market,
particularly outside the U.S.;
--Further margin expansion at the operating company;
--Continued diversity of HDFS's funding mix;
--Additional stabilization of HDFS's asset quality.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A severe downturn in global heavyweight motorcycle demand that erodes HOG's
credit metrics;
--A change in financial policy that leads to higher debt or lower liquidity at
the operating company;
--A shift in business strategy away from a focus on the 'Harley-Davidson' brand;
--Any difficulty in HDFS's access to long-term funding for new originations;
--A significant increase in HDFS's reliance on secured debt or commercial paper;
--A significant deterioration in HDFS's asset quality.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on HOG, HDFS and HDFC:
HOG
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Rating Outlook Stable
HDFS
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'.
Rating Outlook Stable
HDFC
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt rating affirmed at 'F2'.
Rating Outlook Stable