July 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp (CSFB), series 1998-C2. A list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations are a result of the pool stable performance following Fitch's prospective review of the potential stresses to the transaction. Fitch modeled losses of 3.69% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 3.06% (which includes 2.58% in realized losses). Fitch has designated five loans (20.94%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes two specially serviced loans (16.33%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced approximately 84.6% (which includes realized losses) to $244 million from $1.9 billion at issuance. There are 49 of the original 222 loans remaining in the transaction. Twelve loans (22.9%) are defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes H, I and J. The largest specially serviced loan (12.90% of the pool balance) is secured by two retail properties and one industrial property located in Irving and North Richland, TX. The loan had transferred to special servicing in December 2009 due to imminent default. A loan modification was completed in November 2010, and the loan remains current under the modified terms as of the July 2012 payment date. The special servicer continues to monitor the loan to ensure it is in compliance with the loan modification. The second specially serviced loan (3.43%) is secured by a 221,508 square foot (sf) retail property located in Opelousas, LA. The properties largest tenants include Stage Store (19.4% of the net rentable area ), Brown's Furniture (18% NRA), and Dales Food Store (13.5% NRA). The March 2012 rent roll reported occupancy at 65%. The loan had transferred to special servicing in April 2011 due to monetary default as a result of cash flow issues from occupancy declines. The servicer is working with the Borrower to cure the default, and is also considering a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. Fitch affirms the following classes, and assigns Recovery Estimates (RE) on class I as indicated: --$36.85 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$28.8 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$105.6 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$19.2 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable. --$8.1 million class I at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate class J, which has been reduced to zero due to realized losses, or class H. Classes A-1, A-2, B and C paid in full. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the interest-only class AX. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011).