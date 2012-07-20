July 20 - Fitch Ratings indicates that DISH DBS Corporation's
(DDBS) $1 billion offering of senior notes will have the same 'BB-' rating as
the company's 5.875% senior notes due 2022 issued May 2012. The notes will be
issued as additional 5.875% senior notes due 2022. DDBS is a wholly owned
subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (DISH; Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-').
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes. DISH had approximately $7.5 billion of debt outstanding as of March
31, 2012. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The Negative Outlook encompasses the capital and execution risks associated with
DISH's wireless strategy. While DISH has yet to fully articulate its wireless
strategy, the company has committed over $3.5 billion of capital to acquire
wireless spectrum. Fitch believes the incremental capital and operating costs
associated with a potential wireless network build out will diminish DISH's
ability to generate free cash flow, erode operating margins resulting in a
weaker credit profile and pressuring the current ratings. Fitch believes the
business risk inherent in launching a wireless business limits the flexibility
the company has to increase leverage at the current ratings to accommodate the
incremental capital costs and EBITDA erosion associated with the launch of a
wireless network. Construction of a stand alone wireless network would have
additional negative rating implications.
Fitch believes the company's overall credit profile is relatively strong within
the current rating category considering the business risks attributable to
DISH's core operations and the current rating has sufficient flexibility to
accommodate DISH's inconsistent operating performance. However, DISH has one of
the weaker competitive positions within the multi-channel video programming
distributor sector, in Fitch's opinion. DISH's market positioning as a low cost
and value service provider is not sustainable as all market participants are
aggressive with promotional offers in an increasingly mature video service
industry.
DISH lost approximately 10,000 subscribers during the seasonally weak second
quarter of 2012 and has gained approximately 5,000 subscribers during the last
12 month period ended June 30, 2012. DISH is in the process of re-positioning
its brand away from a value proposition to a more technology and product focus.
DISH's challenge is to re-energize subscriber growth without sacrificing
subscriber economics (arguably already weak) or credit quality. Key to a
successful transition will be the company's ability to reduce churn while
introducing new products and services valued by subscribers that are not easily
replicated by competition.
DISH's credit profile has remained stable notwithstanding the inconsistent
operating performance. Total debt as of March 31, 2012 was approximately $7.5
billion, relatively consistent with the debt level as of year-end 2011. DISH's
leverage was 2.16x on an LTM basis as of March 31, 2012, which is consistent
with year-end 2011 measures and strong for the rating category. Pro forma for
the issuance (including the May 2012 issuance), DISH's leverage increases to
3.0x as of March 31, 2012. Absent further investment supporting the company's
wireless strategy or shareholder friendly initiatives, Fitch expects DISH's debt
level will remain consistent and for leverage to approximate 2.9x by year-end
2012.
The company's liquidity position is strong and supported by cash and marketable
securities on hand and expected free cash flow generation. The company also
benefits from a favorable maturity schedule as the next scheduled maturity is in
2013 totaling $500 million. As of March 31, 2012, DISH had a total of nearly
$2.7 billion of cash and marketable securities (current portion) - reflecting a
32% increase compared with liquidity measures as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Fitch does note, however, that the company does not maintain a revolver, which
increases DISH's reliance on capital market access to refinance current
maturities, elevating the refinancing risk within the company's credit profile.
The risk is offset by the company's consistent access to capital markets and
strong execution.
DISH generated nearly $690 million of free cash flow (defined as cash flow from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends) during the first quarter of
2012 following $902 million of free cash flow during all of 2011. Fitch expects
capital intensity will be relatively consistent over the near term and that
capital expenditures will continue to focus on subscriber retention and
capitalized subscriber premises equipment. Absent further investment in a
wireless network or other strategic initiative, Fitch anticipates that DISH will
continue generating relatively stable levels of free cash flow during the
current ratings horizon while incorporating higher levels of cash taxes.
Rating concerns center on DISH's ability to adapt to the evolving competitive
landscape, DISH's lack of revenue diversity and narrow product offering relative
to its cable MSO and telephone company video competition, and an operating
profile and competitive position that continues to lag behind its peer group.
DISH's current operating profile is focused on its maturing video service
offering and lacks growth opportunities relative to its competition.
The ratings also incorporate Fitch's belief that DISH's satellite based
infrastructure can put the company at a competitive disadvantage, relative to
the cable MSO and telephone company's respective technology and network
positions, as video content is expected to be increasingly consumed over
alternative platforms and devices such as wireless (4G) and higher-speed
broadband networks.
Rating Triggers
Stabilization of the Outlook at the current rating level can occur as the
company demonstrates that it can execute its wireless strategy in a credit
neutral manner.
Fitch believes negative rating action will likely coincide with the company's
decision to execute a wireless strategy or other discretionary management
decisions that weaken the company's ability to generate free cash flow, erode
operating margins and increase leverage higher than 4x without a clear strategy
to de-lever the company's balance sheet.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did
not participate in the ratings process, or provide additional information,
beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
