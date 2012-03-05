March 5 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC senior secured transition bonds (TCC Funding III) as follows: TCC Funding III --$307,300,000 class A-1 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$179,400,000 class A-2 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$313,300,000 class A-3 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC Senior Secured Transition Bonds', dated March 5, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site. The presale report details how Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below. Key Rating Drivers Satisfactory Statutory and Regulatory Framework: The strength and stability of the underlying transition charges (TCs) are established by the financing order issued by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). The financing order establishes the irrevocable and nonbypassable TCs and defines bondholders' property rights in the collateral. Adequate Credit Enhancement via True-Ups: Annual, semiannual, or optional true-up filings will be made at any time to adjust the TCs to ensure collections are sufficient to provide all scheduled payments of principal and interest, including fees and expenses. A capital subaccount equal to 0.5% of the initial aggregate principal amount of the bonds will also be funded at closing. Supports 'AAAsf' Stresses: Demand shifts in consumption can be caused by various factors, such as the introduction of new technologies, demographic changes, or shifting usage patterns, which present greater risk in this transaction relative to others in this asset class, given the longer tenor of the transition bonds (TBs). Fitch's 'AAAsf' scenario analysis stresses key model variables, such as consumption variance, chargeoff rates, and delinquencies, to address this risk. Sound Legal Structure: Fitch reviews all associated legal opinions furnished to analyze the integrity of the legal structure. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds' dated Jan. 6, 2012; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC Senior Secured Transition Bonds (US ABS) Rating Criteria for U.S. Utility Tariff Bonds Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria