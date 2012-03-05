OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC. -- The affirmations reflect the transaction's ability to maintain sufficient credit enhancement to support the notes at the current rating levels. -- Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed by structured settlement payments. March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC (see list). Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed by structured settlement payments. Structured settlement payments are payments resulting from an arrangement between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer that are typically structured as installment payments to satisfy the settlement. The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the claimant by assigning the obligation to a settlement counterparty. The settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity provider. Because the ultimate source of structured settlement payments originates at insurance companies, Standard & Poor's must address the risk of a pool of payments from these companies. The following is an explanation of our gross default stress assumptions: -- We base our analysis of gross defaults for the pool on the output from Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator and the results of two supplemental tests. The default rates are affected by industry correlation and affiliations among the annuity providers. If there is common ownership among rated carriers, we can further consolidate the portfolio (see "Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Presale: Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC, published Jan. 25, 2010. -- Criteria: Structured Finance: ABS: Update to Methodology And Assumptions And New Supplemental Tests For US Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, published Dec. 2, 2009. -- Methodology And Assumptions for U.S. Structured Settlement Payment Securitizations, published Dec. 11, 2008. RATINGS AFFIRMED Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC Class Rating A AAA (sf) B A (sf)