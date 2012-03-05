OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes from Structured
Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC.
-- The affirmations reflect the transaction's ability to maintain
sufficient credit enhancement to support the notes at the current rating
levels.
-- Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization
backed by structured settlement payments.
March 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
the class A and B notes from Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC (see
list). Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC is a U.S. securitization backed
by structured settlement payments.
Structured settlement payments are payments resulting from an arrangement
between a claimant (for example, a plaintiff that has settled a personal
injury lawsuit) and a defendant and/or the defendant's liability insurer that
are typically structured as installment payments to satisfy the settlement.
The defendant generally arranges to discharge its payment obligation to the
claimant by assigning the obligation to a settlement counterparty. The
settlement counterparty then typically funds the obligation to make the
agreed-upon payments by purchasing an annuity contract from an annuity
provider.
Because the ultimate source of structured settlement payments originates at
insurance companies, Standard & Poor's must address the risk of a pool of
payments from these companies. The following is an explanation of our gross
default stress assumptions:
-- We base our analysis of gross defaults for the pool on the output from
Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator and the results of two supplemental tests. The
default rates are affected by industry correlation and affiliations among the
annuity providers. If there is common ownership among rated carriers, we can
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Structured Receivables Finance 2010-A LLC
Class Rating
A AAA (sf)
B A (sf)