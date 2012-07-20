BRIEF-Hareon Solar Technology to acquire stake in Jiangsu commercial bank
* Says it plans to acquire 9 percent stake in Jiangsu commercial bank for 249.08 million yuan ($36.65 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 20 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. technology companies, including: --Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. --First Data Corp. --Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. --Sanmina-SCI Corp. (Sanmina) --SunGard Data Systems Inc. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says it plans to acquire 9 percent stake in Jiangsu commercial bank for 249.08 million yuan ($36.65 million)
LONDON, June 7 British artist Grayson Perry will launch a new exhibition on Thursday, the day Britain votes in a general election, and unsurprisingly, his works cast a critical eye over the country's tumultuous political landscape.