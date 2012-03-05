March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sound II B.V.'s class A notes at 'AAAsf', downgraded the class B notes and removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on all notes. At the same time, Fitch has assigned ratings to the new class S notes. The transaction comprises 100% NHG-backed mortgage loans sold by wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of NIBC Bank N.V. (NIBC). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. Following the update to Fitch's criteria for rating RMBS transactions backed by Nationale Hypotheek Garantie (NHG), NIBC has restructured the Sound II transaction. The affirmation of the class A notes' 'AAAsf' rating reflects the increased credit enhancement provided by the newly created class S notes. The agency was provided with updated pool cuts, historical NHG claims submitted to the Stichting WEW, historical foreclosure data of the NHG-backed loans and set-off risk assessments, followed by proposals to restructure the Sound II transaction and amended documentation. On the restructure date, the proceeds of the issuance of the mezzanine class S notes were used to partially redeem the class A notes. The class S notes rank senior to the class B notes, but junior to the class A notes, leading to an increase in credit enhancement. The margins on the class S notes are equal to the unchanged margins on the class A notes. Fitch has not given credit to the notification trigger to notify the borrowers if NIBC is downgraded, as the trigger is below the 'A' level (at 'BB+') for the transaction. However, credit was given to the collection foundation structure in place, with bank accounts at RBS N.V.. In Fitch's view, this structure fully mitigates the commingling risks and hence the agency did not size for these risks in the transactions. NIBC has not traditionally been a deposit-taking institution. However, in September 2008, the bank launched NIBC Direct, an online savings business. However, the sellers are separate legal entities from NIBC, with the mortgage products marketed independently. As such, deposit set-off has not been sized for in the transactions. The rating actions are as follows: Sound II B.V. Class A (XS0322223586) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; RWN removed; Outlook Stable Class B (XS0322223826) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'AAsf'; RWN removed; Outlook Stable Fitch has assigned final ratings to the class S notes as follows: EUR10,412,930 floating-rate class S mortgage-backed notes: 'Asf'; Outlook Stable To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both dated 6 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity. Fitch's rating analysis is detailed in the update report on both Sound I and II, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess the ratings were provided by NIBC. Applicable criteria: "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands" and "EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - NHG-Backed", both dated 6 July 2011, "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011, "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria" dated 7 June 2011, "EMEA Cash RMBS Structural Overview", dated 6 May 2009, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 