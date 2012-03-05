March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BP plc's (BP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A', and Short-term IDR at 'F1' following the company's announcement that it has reached a settlement of USD7.8bn with the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC) for civil charges related to the Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. BP Capital Markets plc's senior unsecured issues, which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP, have also been affirmed at 'A'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that BP has adequate financial resources to meet its remaining oil spill related obligations currently estimated by the agency at USD20bn between 2012 and 2014. This figure includes the remainder of BP's provisioned costs of USD10.6bn and approximately USD10bn of Fitch assumed additional litigation related payments, excluding potential fines for gross negligence. As of end-December 2011, BP had adequate financial resources to meet this obligation with USD14.1bn of on balance sheet cash and USD6.9bn of undrawn committed stand-by and revolving credit lines. Additionally, the company plans to dispose of assets for about USD18bn by end-2013 within its USD38bn asset disposal programme. Fitch estimates BP's total Gulf of Mexico spill related payments, net of partner recoveries, will range between USD45bn-USD50bn assuming BP was not grossly negligent. BP's cash outflow related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill amounted to USD26.6bn by end-2011, net of partner recoveries. There is still uncertainty related to the total oil spill liability, as several cases are ongoing, including the investigation by the US Department of Justice into the oil spill incident encompassing possible violations of US civil or criminal laws. The proposed settlement does not include claims against BP made by the US Department of Justice or other federal agencies (including under the Clean Water Act and for Natural Resource Damages under the Oil Pollution Act) or by the states and local governments. Nevertheless, Fitch views settlement with the PSC as removing part of the liability uncertainty and is broadly credit supportive. Litigation risk remains the primary factor affecting BP's credit ratings. Fitch could revise BP's credit Outlook to Positive if further legal developments move in the company's favour. However, Fitch expects BP to remain in the 'A' rating category because of the company's refocused upstream business strategy and the need to establish a track record of a revised safety culture. Other factors contributing to any positive rating change would primarily relate to a combination of the successful implementation of the company's future upstream business strategy unveiled as part of a 10-point plan in October 2011 and achieving a financial profile similar to higher-rated oil and gas peers. The Stable Outlook for the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's belief that BP's key credit ratios remain broadly unchanged from current levels following the announced settlement. Fitch expects BP's funds from operations (FFO) -net adjusted leverage to be around 2x, FFO interest cover to be around 30x and FFO profitability to be greater than 10%, in line with historic results, in 2012. One of Fitch's key assumptions in the calculation and maintenance of these credit ratios is the completion of approximately USD18bn of additional assets disposals by the end of 2013. Credit ratios could be stressed if BP is unable to complete these asset sales and instead relies on external funding to meet its obligations. Such an outcome could result in negative rating action depending on the scale of any change in the company's capital structure. Fitch understands that the USD7.8bn settlement with the PSC will be paid entirely from the USD20bn trust fund. BP and its partners have already contributed USD15bn into the trust as of end-December 2011, with USD6.7bn paid out. BP will add the remaining USD5bn by end-2012, leaving approximately USD5.5bn remaining in the fund after the PSC payment. The proposed settlement with the PSC is subject to final written agreement within 45 days, and then subject to court approval. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology