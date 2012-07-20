July 20 - On July 19, 2012, Fitch Ratings affirmed the National Ratings of
Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa), as follows:
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
The affirmation of Caixa's national ratings reflects the support of its federal
government parent, the Uniao Federal. According to Fitch, the probability of the
Brazilian government providing support to Caixa is high, given the bank's
important role in national economic development. Caixa has a strong
institutional image, and is considered a safe haven in times of crisis. It
enjoys a stable low-cost funding base and has ready access to stable resources
provided by its very granular base of depositors, making it the leader in
savings deposits in Brazil.
Caixa works very closely with the federal government, as reflected on both the
asset and liability side of its balance sheet, which Fitch considers to be a
relevant aspect in assessing the institution. As a result, it participates as a
financial agent in executing the federal government's main programs: the
'Programa de Aceleracao do Crescimeno - PAC' (the 'Accelerated Growth Program'),
the 'Programa Minha Casa, Minha Vida' (PMCMV) and the 'Bolsa Familia', a
low-income family assistance grant. Moreover, it is one of the main transfer
agents for the Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Servico (FGTS) (a government
mandated worker severance fund), among others, and engages, like other
government banks, in managing the assets and resources of various subsidized
funds and social programs. Caixa also manages the collection of federal lottery
proceeds and is the largest collector and payer of social benefits in Brazil.
Caixa's ratings could be affected by potential alterations in the sovereign
rating, given that its ratings are linked to its parent's high propensity for
support. As observed with the other government banks and agents for government
policies, Caixa's management can be influenced by the political situation and,
this could lead to changes in its commercial strategies.
According to Fitch, to the extent that the shareholder exercises greater
influence on the bank's performance and governance practices, the correlation
between the sovereign rating and that of Caixa will increase, and this, as well
as the implementation of anti-cyclical policies, could affect the bank's risk
profile.
Caixa has continued to implement its credit growth plans, with strong expansion
in the real estate segment, driven by the PMCMV, which grants subsidies to the
low income population. It has also expanded its commercial portfolio, mainly
with the 'Programa Caixa Melhor Credito' launched in April 2012 as one of the
government's measures to stimulate the economy. These resulted in reduced
interest rates and could accelerate credit approvals over the course of 2012.
Fitch observes that, despite this strong growth, Caixa's operating earnings have
not kept pace, in part due to its lower margins compared with its peers and the
fact that profitability is burdened by its high operating cost structure and its
efficiency ratios, which are both worse than those of its peers.
Fitch recognizes the improvement in Caixa's credit quality ratio in recent
years, mainly in the real estate portfolio. Impaired loans are in line with
those of other large Brazilian banks. Meanwhile, the future growth of loan loss
reserves deserves attention, given the strong loan growth both in the real
estate portfolio and the commercial portfolio, now in the maturation phase.
Caixa is studying new funding alternatives to meet the demand for real estate
loans, since the growth of savings deposits has not kept up with the rhythm of
credit concession, which could potentially limit growth. Caixa has been
increasing funding via mortgage/real estate bonds and testing the market through
the issuance of Real Estate Receivable Certificates (CRIs).
Caixa's most relevant mismatches are relative to its exposure to local interest
rates and especially maturities. Given its characteristic as a financer of the
housing and infrastructure sectors, most of the bank's loan portfolio remains
long term. On the liabilities side, although the funds transferred from official
institutions (which corresponded to about 19% of total funding at 1Q'12) are
long term, a large part of its deposits (some 53% of funding) have an immediate
redemption clause. However, Caixa enjoys a granular and stable deposit base,
mostly related to savings deposits, which is one of its strongest positive
rating drivers.
Caixa has a limited capital base and, as a result, additional capital is
estimated to be received by the end of 2012 and in 2013. These infusions are
expected to be used to strengthen the bank's capital structure, anticipating the
impacts of Basel 3, which will be relevant. Based on the agency's methodology,
the Fitch eligible capital ratio was one of the lowest in the local banking
system, 4.6% at 1Q'12.
Created in 1861, Caixa is Brazil's fifth-largest bank in assets and the
second-largest in deposits. It is subordinate to the Ministry of the Treasury
and operates in 5,500 municipalities, as both an agent for important government
policies related to the housing, basic sanitation, infrastructure and
development sectors and a player in commercial banking, through its extensive
distribution network.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been
provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Ratings Criteria
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria