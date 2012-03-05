March 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Neiman Marcus, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Neiman Marcus, Inc. and its subsidiary, The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc. (NMG), at 'B'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive, as the company is contemplating an extraordinary dividend of up to $500 million to its sponsors, which is likely to remove the potential for improving credit metrics in spite of improving fundamentals. The Positive Outlook had reflected the potential for leverage to move to the low 5.0 times (x) range in fiscal 2012 on continued improvement in EBITDA on strong mid-to-high single-digit top-line growth. Neiman ended its fiscal second quarter (ending January 2012) with leverage at 5.2x (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) on comparable store sales (comps) growth of 9.4% and a latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA of $558 million (+15% year over year) and the company is expected to continue to show improvement in EBITDA to potentially the $600 million range in fiscal 2013, which would have taken leverage to the 5.0x range. However, should NMG complete up to a $500 million dividend which would require borrowings on its revolver, leverage could creep up to 5.8x-6.0x. Improved Sales and EBITDA: Neiman Marcus, Inc.'s (NMG) operating results have recovered strongly from the 2008-2009 recession with mid-to-high single-digit comps growth over the past eight quarters, given the overall recovery in luxury spending. LTM EBITDA increased to $558 million from a low of $274 million in 2009 on low double-digit margins. EBITDA is still below the peak level of $700 million attained in calendar 2007, with overall sales still 10% lower than the pre-recession run rate. Luxury Should Continue to Outperform: Fitch expects the luxury department stores to post comps growth of 3%-5% on average in 2012-2013, on top of a sales-weighted average of 8.1% in 2011. Assuming comps in the mid-single-digit range, NMG's EBITDA could be at or slightly above $600 million in 2013. Liquidity and Refinancing Risk: As of Jan. 28, 2012, the company had approximately $430 million in cash on hand and $628 million of availability under its $700 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Fitch expects NMG to generate annual free cash flow (FCF) in the $75 million-$100 million range over the next couple of years, even as the company ramps up capital expenditures to $170 million-$180 million from $94 million in fiscal 2011. Should NMG declare an extraordinary dividend of $500 million and assuming the company needs to maintain cash balances in the range of $200 million-$250 million (at January end to fund peak seasonal working capital needs in the fall), Fitch projects it would need incremental debt financing of approximately $300 million-$400 million. Following its major refinancing activity in April 2011, the next sizable maturity is the $500 million subordinated notes due in October 2015. Given NMG's strong liquidity and FCF profile, Fitch expects the company will be able to refinance this maturity. The ratings of the various classes of debt listed below reflect their respective recovery prospects. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes an enterprise value (EV) of $1.8 billion in a distressed scenario. This is based on a distressed EBITDA of $300 million and market valuation of 6.0x EV/EBITDA. Applying this value across the capital structure results in outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) for the revolving credit facility, which is rated three notches above the IDR at 'BB/RR1'. The $700 million credit facility maturing in May 2016 is secured by a first lien on inventory and cash of NMG and the subsidiary guarantors and a second lien on real estate, capital stock and all other tangible and intangible assets, including a significant portion of NMG's owned and leased real property (which currently consists of approximately half of NMG's full-line retail stores) and equipment. The $2.06 billion term loan and the $121 million of secured debentures are secured by a first lien on the company's fixed and intangible assets and a second lien on inventory and cash. They are expected to have good recovery prospects (51%-70%) and are rated one notch above the IDR at 'B+/RR3'. The senior subordinated notes have poor recovery prospects (less than 10%) and are rated three notches below the IDR at 'CC/RR6'. Fitch has affirmed Neiman Marcus's ratings: --Long-Term IDR at 'B'; --Secured revolving credit facility at 'BB/RR1'; --Secured term loan facility at 'B+/RR3'; --Secured debentures at 'B+/RR3'; --Senior subordinated notes at 'CC/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 12, 2011 --Evaluating Corporate Governance, Dec. 13, 2011 --Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers, May 12, 2011 --Neiman Marcus: Full Rating Report Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Neiman Marcus, Inc. 