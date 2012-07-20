July 20 - Fitch believes current drought conditions that pervade most of the U.S. are unlikely to affect the fiscal results of most public water utilities. However, we see some risk to water utilities in communities with populations under 25,000 residents located far from larger communities. On July 11, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that more than 1,000 counties in 26 states qualify as natural disaster areas. It was the broadest natural disaster declaration in the history of the department. Colorado is one state bearing the brunt of the drought conditions. Nevertheless, the financial condition and water supply of the utilities in much of the state remain intact. Denver, for example, owns a significant stock of water rights. Aurora, a younger town with fewer water rights, invested heavily in water over the past decade and currently is a net exporter. Texas suffered its most severe drought in 2011. While rainfall has increased in 2012 and some water utilities are reporting higher water levels than last summer, other areas of state continue to experience drought conditions. The High Plains and Trans Pecos regions have levels low on the Reservoir Storage Index. High Plains also is rated "Extreme Drought" on the Palmer Drought Severity Index. As the current drought conditions cover a massive area of the nation, the water supply and financial results of public water utilities could drop in smaller, more remote communities across the country if the drought conditions persist. In our view, communities with less than 25,000 residents located a great distance from a larger, better-stocked neighbor present some risk. And, we believe the first to report problems could be those with fewer than 5,000 residents that are far afield from neighbors and depend on a small number of wells. Because a drought of this severity is likely to continue to affect public water utilities, Fitch will continue to monitor their financial and water supply levels closely. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.