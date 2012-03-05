March 5 - Overview -- On Feb. 29, 2012, Spain-based Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) announced that its board of directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (not rated). -- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Ibercaja on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Ibercaja if we believe that the bank resulting from the merger has a weaker financial profile. Rating Action On March 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A. (Ibercaja) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Ibercaja's announcement that its board of directors has agreed to a merger with Banco Grupo Cajatres S.A. (Cajatres; not rated). It reflects our view that if Ibercaja were to absorb Cajatres, the resulting entity could have a weaker financial profile than Ibercaja currently enjoys. The merger is still pending approval by Spanish authorities and the general assemblies of the savings banks that own Cajatres. We understand that Ibercaja expects the integration process to be completed by end-July 2012. Cajatres' EUR21 billion assets represent a significant 46% of Ibercaja's total assets at year-end 2011. We believe that the integration of the two entities would reinforce Ibercaja's leading market position in its core markets in the northern Spanish regions of Aragon and La Rioja, and the province of Guadalajara. In addition, the resulting entity would also enjoy strong market shares in the regions of Castilla Leon and Extremadura. However, the combined entity would only account for about 2.7% of the system's loans and 4.1% of its deposits, reflecting its smaller scale than large domestic peers. In our view, Cajatres has a weaker credit profile than Ibercaja. Therefore, and given that it would represent a meaningful part of the combined entity, we believe that the merger could weaken Ibercaja's currently "strong" risk position. Additionally, we think that the integration of Cajatres into Ibercaja could also potentially negatively affect the group's capital and earnings, particularly in the context of the new, stricter Spanish provisioning and capital regulation related to banks' real estate and construction exposures. We also think that execution risks resulting from the merger could be heightened by the difficult economic and operating environment in Spain. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the transaction and after reviewing a complete set of business and financial information on Cajatres and the combined group. We will assess the effect of the integration on Ibercaja's financial profile, in particular on its capital and earnings and risk position. If as a result we were to lower our assessment of the combined entity's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by either one or two notches, from Ibercaja's current 'bbb-', this could trigger a similar downgrade of the bank. Conversely, if we perceive no negative effect on Ibercaja's SACP after the merger, we could affirm the ratings at their current level. We could also affirm our ratings on Ibercaja and remove them from CreditWatch if the merger is not approved by the relevant authorities and assemblies and if our view of Ibercaja's SACP remains unchanged considering the bank's recent interest in acquisitive growth. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB SACP bbb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From Ibercaja Banco S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Preferred Stock BB-/Watch Neg BB- NB. The rating list does not include all ratings affected. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.