March 5 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings for Crown Holdings,
Inc. (Crown), and its subsidiaries Crown Cork & Seal Company, Inc.
(CCS), Crown Americas, LLC. (CA), and Crown European Holdings, SA (CEH) as
follows:
Crown:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
CCS:
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
CA:
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
CEH:
--IDR to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
CA:
--Senior secured dollar term facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured dollar revolving facility at 'BBB-'.
CEH:
--Senior secured euro term facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured euro revolving facility at 'BBB-'.
Fitch also assigns a 'BBB-' rating to CA's additional $350 million term loan due
June 2016.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects the continued progress and expansion within Crown's
operating segments that have led to sustainable improvements in profitability
and credit measures. Consequently, Fitch believes the company is well positioned
to materially increase its sustainable cash generation in 2013 and 2014 as a
result of several factors.
Support for Crown's ratings is due to the stable cash flows associated with its
contractual commitments and cost pass-through despite a challenging economic
global environment.
Supply/demand characteristics should continue to remain tight in its emerging
market regions with the company indicating sold-out capacity expansions. Past
capacity rationalizations, restructurings and selective mix realignments by the
can industry in its mature markets also provides pricing stability. Crown's
geographical diversification across both mature and emerging markets with a
diverse customer mix results in a balanced revenue stream that can lend greater
stability through economic cycles.
Crown's liquidity is very good and includes its sustainable free cash flow (FCF)
generation, cash and availability under its revolving facility and
securitization programs. At the end of 2011, Crown had in excess of $1 billion
in liquidity under its $1.2 billion credit facilities. In 2012, Fitch estimates
FCF (less minority distributions) should be at least $250 million. Going
forward, Fitch expects significant growth in FCF due to several factors. These
include lower growth-related capital, expectations for completed restructuring
projects, lower pension contributions, and ramp-up in organic capacity
expansions.
Crown's near to medium term maturities are relatively modest (under $150
million) during the next three years and are primarily related to term loan
amortization. Consequently, Crown's next material maturities are in June 2015,
when the $1.2 billion revolving facilities mature and in June 2016, when the
term loans mature. Crown also has significant cushion under its present
covenants.
Crown has considerable ability to move cash through various mechanisms to fund
cash requirements in the U.S. Cash at the end of the year was $342 million. $314
million of the cash was located outside of the U.S and approximately half of
that cash was held by foreign subsidiaries for which earnings are considered
indefinitely reinvested. Crown also had available capacity of $100 million on
its $200 million North American securitization facility that matures in March
2013.
Expectations for leverage in 2012 are approximately 3 times (x). Fitch views the
leverage range for the rating at 2.5x to low 3x. Crown will use the majority of
its cash flows for the benefit of shareholders or targeted growth opportunities
since the company is within its net leverage target goal of 2x-3x (2.8x at the
end of 2011). This will include share repurchases, growth-related capital
primarily in emerging market regions and potential opportunistic acquisitions or
minority interests purchases. Fitch does not expect significant levels of
minority interest acquisitions given Crown's past focus. Expectations are for
Crown to pace share repurchases to the level of FCF. Crown pays out
approximately $80 million in minority distributions but does not have a
dividend.
Credit risks include the increase in revenue exposure to more volatile,
higher-growth emerging markets, macro events outside the control of the company,
the asbestos liability and pension deficit. In late 2011, Crown took steps to
address its growing pension deficit in the U.S. with funding from proceeds of an
add-on $350 million term loan. The GAAP funding levels at the end of 2011 for
the U.S. and non-U.S plans were 78% and 89% on benefit obligations of $1.5
billion and $3.3 billion respectively. Crown's current assumptions for pension
contributions for the next three years are $130 million, $89 million and $104
million.
As can operators rapidly expand capacity in emerging market regions, the risk
for over-capacity could occur. However, Fitch believes the company has taken
prudent steps in the past to delay projects because of its local knowledge and
experience to minimize excess capacity. In addition, Crown has significant
flexibility to address unexpected cash requirements on the business.
Fitch does not expect further ratings upgrades unless the company changes its
current financial policies. In particular, this would require the company to
commit to a reduced, more conservative financial leverage policy in the lower 2x
range and increased free cash generation relative to adjusted debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dave Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).
Corporate Rating Methodology