(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue rating
to 'BB-' from 'B+' on the senior secured second-lien notes issued by
subsidiaries of The Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing
company Pinafore Holdings B.V. ('BB-/Stable').
We revised the recovery rating on these notes to '4', indicating our
expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders following a payment
default, from '5'. Our recovery expectation has increased after Pinafore's
subsidiaries, Tomkins LLC and Tomkins Inc., repurchased $475 million in
aggregate principal amount of the 9% notes, due 2018, as the tender offer
expired on July 19. The company reported (on July 5, 2012) that the offer was
oversubscribed.
Our corporate credit rating on Pinafore remains unchanged. Its subsidiaries
also announced that they are seeking consent to increase the capacity under
the indenture to make restricted payments. In our view, the potential for
higher shareholder distributions under the consent agreement offsets the debt
reduction.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Pinafore
Holdings B.V., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For
the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis
published April 26, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Pinafore Holdings B.V.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Tomkins LLC
Tomkins Inc.
Sr sec second-lien notes due 2018 BB- B+
Recovery rating 4 5
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)