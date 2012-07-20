(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue rating to 'BB-' from 'B+' on the senior secured second-lien notes issued by subsidiaries of The Netherlands-based global engineering and manufacturing company Pinafore Holdings B.V. ('BB-/Stable'). We revised the recovery rating on these notes to '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders following a payment default, from '5'. Our recovery expectation has increased after Pinafore's subsidiaries, Tomkins LLC and Tomkins Inc., repurchased $475 million in aggregate principal amount of the 9% notes, due 2018, as the tender offer expired on July 19. The company reported (on July 5, 2012) that the offer was oversubscribed. Our corporate credit rating on Pinafore remains unchanged. Its subsidiaries also announced that they are seeking consent to increase the capacity under the indenture to make restricted payments. In our view, the potential for higher shareholder distributions under the consent agreement offsets the debt reduction. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Pinafore Holdings B.V., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis published April 26, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: Pinafore Holdings B.V., April 26, 2012 -- Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Pinafore Holdings B.V. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Raised; Recovery Rating Revised To From Tomkins LLC Tomkins Inc. Sr sec second-lien notes due 2018 BB- B+ Recovery rating 4 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)