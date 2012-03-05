March 5 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Places Several
The RWN is due to the increased counterparty default risk to which the notes are
exposed to, following the downgrade of CaixaBank, S.A. to
'A-'/Negative/'F2' on 13 February 2012. The bank performs multiple direct and
indirect support roles (account bank, paying agent and hedging agent) across the
respective deals. According to the original documentation, a downgrade below
'A'/'F1' would trigger the implementation of remedial actions such as
replacement or guarantee from a 'A'/'F1' entity.
In line with the agency's structured finance (SF) counterparty criteria, which
indicates a minimum counterparty rating threshold of 'A'/'F1' for SF notes rated
above 'A+sf', CaixaBank is no longer deemed eligible to perform the duties of a
direct support counterparty without appropriate structural features in place
that would mitigate the risk arising from the lower credit quality of the
entity.
Fitch has been informed by the SPV management company (GestiCaixa SGFT SA) of
its decision not to implement remedies as per contracted terms. Instead, the
management company will wait until the publication of Fitch's proposed
enhancements to its SF counterparty criteria to establish concrete remedial
actions, (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To
Address Changing Landscape" dated 14 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). For
this reason, the agency has decided to place all SF notes rated above the rating
of CaixaBank on RWN.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following the publication of the criteria
amendments. The affected counterparties will also have a grace period, during
which they may choose to implement documentation changes in accordance with the
revised criteria. Final rating levels will reflect Fitch's assessment of any
documentation changes and the agency's view of their credibility.
The agency has also conducted a full performance review of Foncaixa Consumo 1,
FTA, which has resulted in the affirmation of the class B notes at 'BB+'. Since
closing, the transaction has reported limited defaults and the 30-day plus
delinquency ratio is at 0.3% of the initial pool. The reserve fund is at the
required level and credit enhancement for class B remains at 5%. The agency
expects no deterioration in asset performance, which is reflected in the Stable
Outlook currently assigned to the class B notes.
